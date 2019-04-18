Boeing : Honeywell expects Boeing 737 MAX deliveries to resume in the second half of 2019

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes, forcing Boeing to freeze deliveries.

The impact of the groundings and production rate cuts for the 737 MAX by Boeing is negligible for Honeywell in the second quarter, Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk said on a conference call with analysts.

"Just about everybody expects a resolution in the second quarter. We think that's a terrific aircraft that's going to be back up and flying in the second half of the year," Adamczyk said.

