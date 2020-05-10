Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Hospital turns to Boeing's Crew Rostering application for staffing solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
Hospital turns to Boeing's Crew Rostering application for staffing solution May 08, 2020 in Community

Karolinska University Hospital staff turned to Boeing's Crew Rostering team to adapt their technology for healthcare in order to staff emergency rooms in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo courtesy: Karolinska University Hospital

Health care providers all over the world are facing unprecedented patient numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intensive care unit at Karolinska University Hospital, the second largest hospital in Sweden, needed immediate help to dramatically increase medical staff rosters and recently turned to Boeing Global Services' Digital Solutions and Analytics (DS&A) team for support.

Jeppesen's Crew Rostering application, part of the DS&A capability, is normally used to help commercial airlines schedule pilots and flight crews, factoring in complex data such as crew fatigue, union rules and legal regulations about flight hours.

When contacted by the hospital, a DS&A business consulting team began adapting Crew Rostering for the hospital environment. In less than a week, the team incorporated personnel data, a 'crisis situation' union agreement for providers and other factors into the tool, completed a number of optimization runs and produced over 300 individual schedules.

'Transforming our Crew Rostering solution for a completely new sector in such rapid fashion was a remarkable achievement,' said Peter Andersson, Director of Crew Management for Boeing. 'I appreciate all the work and long hours that our team gave to make this project a success. I am grateful for the support we received from our technology partner FICO with the Xpress Solver, and my heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and other personnel at Karolinska University Hospital for their efforts to care for all the COVID-19 patients.'

Read more storiesabout our efforts to support our community.

For more information about how Boeing is helping relief efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the company's coronavirus website.

Ben Davis

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 21:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:04pBOEING : Hospital turns to Boeing's Crew Rostering application for staffing solu..
PU
05/06LYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/06BOEING : Emirates SkyCargo reconnects six continents with scheduled cargo flight..
AQ
05/06LOCKHEED MARTIN : Feds extend fighter-jet competition for a second time
AQ
05/05BOEING : RUAG Australia supports Boeing's Loyal Wingman Australian industry team
AQ
05/05BOEING : Emirates SkyCargo reconnects six continents with scheduled cargo flight..
AQ
05/05BOEING : Rolls Out First Loyal Wingman Unmanned Aircraft; Prototype will advance..
AQ
05/04BOEING : Rolls Out First Loyal Wingman Unmanned Aircraft
PU
05/04BOEING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
05/04BOEING : Aviation Industry Races for Cash With Record Bond Sales -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 374 M
EBIT 2020 -969 M
Net income 2020 -1 390 M
Debt 2020 33 635 M
Yield 2020 0,93%
P/E ratio 2020 -52,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 75 304 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 192,95  $
Last Close Price 133,44  $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.04%75 304
AIRBUS SE-57.03%47 609
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.25%6 519
TEXTRON-38.79%6 210
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-0.24%4 218
AVICOPTER PLC-0.14%3 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group