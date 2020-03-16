Boeing : Human Resources Leader to Depart Company

CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that Heidi Capozzi, senior vice president of Human Resources, will depart the company in early April to pursue another opportunity. Following an orderly transition, Wendy Livingston, currently vice president, Corporate Human Resources, will replace Capozzi on an interim basis until a permanent successor is named.

Capozzi joined Boeing in 2009 and since 2016 has led the company's leadership and learning, talent planning, employee and labor relations, total rewards, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"For more than a decade, Heidi has demonstrated a deep commitment to engaging and inspiring our people, strengthening our culture and supporting our business," said Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun. "During this time, she also built a world-class Human Resources team and helped elevate Boeing as an employer of choice, globally. We owe Heidi sincere gratitude for all she has accomplished, and we wish her well as she pursues a new opportunity."

Livingston currently is responsible for leading a Human Resources team that supports several corporate functions. Previously, she oversaw Talent & Leadership, the organization responsible for identifying and developing leaders within the company, and led Human Resources for Commercial Aviation Services, a division of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Livingston joined Boeing in 1995 as a business and planning analyst at what was then McDonnell Douglas.

"Wendy is a proven Human Resources leader who brings strong business and customer knowledge, extensive experience, and passion for employee and leadership development to this interim role," said Calhoun. "I'm thankful to Wendy for her service and support during this transition."

