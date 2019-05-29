Boeing : IATA DG Sees Boeing 737 MAX Grounded At Least 10-12 More Weeks

By Robert Wall and Na-young Kim

The boss of airline industry's largest trade group Wednesday said the Boeing 737 MAX fleet could remain grounded another two months or more in the wake of two fatal crashes as the lobby group called for regulators to target a coordinated return to service for the plane.

IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said the timing on the MAX's return to service was up to regulators, but airlines were bracing for 10 to 12 more weeks of delay before the plane can resume commercial service after the fleet was idled in March.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last week hosted foreign regulators to discuss the process of clearing the MAX to commercial service after the grounding that followed the March 10 crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia. It was the second MAX crash in less than five months.

"We have to maintain an alignment between those authorities. Hopefully an alignment in terms of schedule," Mr. de Juniac told reporters.

Boeing has been working on a fix to the flight control flaw implicated in both crashes, but has not, yet, submitted the formal submission to the FAA as it responds to questions from regulators.

He said the impact of the grounding on airlines was "significant," though IATA doesn't yet have a figure for the financial hit from cancelled flights, higher costs and lower sales.

Mr. de Juniac said it was unfortunate the FAA meeting last week did not spell out a timeline for the MAX's return to flight. IATA on the same day held a meeting of airlines. Mr. de Juniac said carriers are hopeful regulators will "find a reasonable timeframe" to safely return the MAX to the sky.

Mr. de Juniac said a meeting between airlines, Boeing and regulators is likely to be held in five to seven weeks to prepare for a smooth MAX return to service. "We need to restore confidence in our industry," he said, both related to the MAX and the certification process for planes more widely.

IATA members are gathering for their annual meeting that kicks of Sunday against a backdrop of global trade tensions and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union, that have dented demand for air travel, IATA said.

Air freight in April fell 4.7% compared to the year prior period continuing a slump in demand that began in January, IATA said. "The trend is clearly downwards, with volumes around 3% below the August 2018 peak."

The Trump administration this summer plans to impose higher tariffs on numerous goods made in China, denting freight demand. The airline industry is only one of several to feel the sting. Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS last week reported a first-quarter loss and warned that rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China could cut container growth by up to a third this year.

Britain's protracted Brexit process has also impacted freight demand, IATA said.

"April saw a sharp decline in air cargo growth and the trend is clearly negative this year," Mr. de Juniac said.

For airlines, the situation is compounded by continued growth in freight capacity as airlines continue to grow fleets. "Capacity growth has now outpaced that of demand for the last 12 months," IATA said.

Passenger demand in April rose 4.3% compared with the year prior, IATA said. The growth rate is more muted than it had been, which IATA said was also a reflection of trade tensions. Still, Mr. de Juniac said airlines would deliver a collective profit this year, the tenth consecutive year the traditionally volatile industry has been in the black.

Write to Robert Wall and Na-young Kim at Robert.Wall@wsj.com and nayoung.kim@wsj.com