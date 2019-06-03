Boeing : IATA Says Next Boeing 737 MAX Meeting to Include Foreign Air-Safety Regulators

By Robert Wall

The next airline meeting of Boeing Co. (BA) 737 MAX operators and customers will include regulators from around the world, the International Air Transport Association said Monday, as it tries to contain the rift between regulators over the plane.

IATA held a meeting with MAX customers and operators last month in which the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing were present. A follow-up meeting this month will include other regulators, too, Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA's senior vice president for safety and flight operations, told reporters Monday.

Regulators that have historically relied on one another's judgment when it comes to safety have signaled they may choose independent paths when it comes to clearing the MAX to fly again after it was grounded in March over safety concerns after two fatal accidents. That split has unnerved airlines.

"This is a big concern," the IATA safety chief said. "Mutual recognition," the practice of regulators relying on one another's judgment, "is very important," he said.

He called the current situation "difficult" but added, "We believe that we are seeing a temporary situation."

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com