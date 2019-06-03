Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : IATA Says Next Boeing 737 MAX Meeting to Include Foreign Air-Safety Regulators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 12:23am EDT

By Robert Wall

The next airline meeting of Boeing Co. (BA) 737 MAX operators and customers will include regulators from around the world, the International Air Transport Association said Monday, as it tries to contain the rift between regulators over the plane.

IATA held a meeting with MAX customers and operators last month in which the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing were present. A follow-up meeting this month will include other regulators, too, Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA's senior vice president for safety and flight operations, told reporters Monday.

Regulators that have historically relied on one another's judgment when it comes to safety have signaled they may choose independent paths when it comes to clearing the MAX to fly again after it was grounded in March over safety concerns after two fatal accidents. That split has unnerved airlines.

"This is a big concern," the IATA safety chief said. "Mutual recognition," the practice of regulators relying on one another's judgment, "is very important," he said.

He called the current situation "difficult" but added, "We believe that we are seeing a temporary situation."

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.79% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.36% 341.61 Delayed Quote.5.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:12aBOEING : Regulator finds flaws in Boeing 737 plane parts
AQ
12:23aBOEING : IATA Says Next Boeing 737 MAX Meeting to Include Foreign Air-Safety Reg..
DJ
06/02Collapsed Jet Airways' ex-partners, rivals scramble to fill India capacity vo..
RE
06/02AIRBUS : WTO Subsidy Dispute Could Raise Plane, Ticket Prices
DJ
06/02Qantas Presses Ahead With Direct-Flight Plans to Link Sydney With New York or..
DJ
06/02Qantas expects final purchase proposals for Sydney-London jets from Airbus, B..
RE
06/02BOEING : U.S. regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts
RE
06/02BOEING : Service Bulletin on 737 Slat Tracks
PU
06/02BOEING : FAA Says Potential Defective Parts Identified on 312 Boeing 737 Jets Wo..
DJ
06/02AIRBUS : Global airlines slash profit forecast on protectionism fears
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 858 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 20,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.93%192 200
AIRBUS SE36.80%99 816
TEXTRON0.33%10 544
DASSAULT AVIATION-7.69%10 369
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 691
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.62%3 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About