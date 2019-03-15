Log in
Boeing : Indonesia to speed up release of Lion Air crash report - safety agency head

03/15/2019 | 01:03am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will hasten the release of its report on the October crash of Lion Air Boeing 737, the head of the nation's transport safety committee said on Friday.

The crash, which killed all 189 people on board, was the first worldwide of Boeing Co's new 737 MAX jet. A second deadly incident occurred on Sunday with the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX jet that killed all 157 people on board.


(Graphic: Ethiopian Airlines crash - https://tmsnrt.rs/2ChBW5M
(Graphic: The grounded 737 Max fleet - https://tmsnrt.rs/2O6jQbI

Soerjanto, the head of safety agency KNKT, told Reuters the investigation into the Lion Air crash would be speeded up and the report will be released in July-August, earlier than its original timeline of August-September.

The cause of the Indonesian crash is still being investigated. A preliminary report by KNKT in November, before the retrieval of the cockpit voice recorder, focused on maintenance and training and the response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor, but gave no reason for the crash.

Indonesia plans to send a flight inspector and an official from KNKT to Ethiopia to help with the probe into Sunday's crash, pending approval from Ethiopian authorities, Soerjanto said.

"Yesterday morning, we communicated with Boeing, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board in Ethiopia, but we have yet to exchange information," Soerjanto said, adding that they had requested the results of the investigation into the plane's black boxes.

"As there is no certainty from Boeing and FAA, we will continue to advocate for the Boeing Max 8 planes to stay grounded."

U.S lawmakers said on Thursday that Boeing Co's 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes will be grounded for weeks if not longer until a software upgrade can be tested and installed, as officials in France prepared to begin analysing the black boxes from a jet that crashed in Ethiopia.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
P/E ratio 2020 15,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 438 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.75%213 078
AIRBUS SE39.35%102 702
DASSAULT AVIATION16.61%13 293
TEXTRON13.85%12 244
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.42%4 196
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 101
