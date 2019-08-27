Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Introduces Tailored Charts for Avionics Services to Enhance Navigation Capabilities for Pilots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:06am EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., August 27, 2019 - Boeing (NYSE: BA) is offering a new navigation service to enhance efficient flight deck operations for pilots. Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics is being introduced initially with Honeywell Primus Epic INAV avionics systems for tailored chart customers operating Embraer E2 commercial aircraft. Regional airline Wideroe of Norway is the first operator to use the new tailored navigation service.

Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics now provides pilots with operator-specific charting navigation information that is available through installed, front-panel avionics systems. It allows pilots to view different navigation data points on different display platforms, including Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro tablet-based electronic flight bag (EFB) in addition to the front panel avionics, based on pilot preference.

'This new tool helps pilots enhance situational awareness and information processing by displaying an airline's tailored charts and company-specific operational content on the front panel, to provide redundancy with EFB services and flexibility in accessing flight-critical information,' said Mike Abbott, director, Data Solutions, Boeing Digital Solutions & Analytics.

While it is currently only available with Honeywell Primus Epic INAV avionics systems on Embraer E2 aircraft, Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics is planned to include other popular avionics manufacturer systems in the future to serve airlines, government operators and business aviation pilots.

'We have enhanced pilot workflow by integrating Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics with our E2 aircraft and it works as a redundant chart display system to reduce risk of disruptions,' said Espen Bergsland, Wideroe chief pilot, Embraer E2 aircraft. 'This service is valuable, as our pilots are able to view the active phase of flight on front panel avionics while we display the next phase of flight on tablet EFB, allowing our flight deck crew to execute tasks independently. We also have eliminated paper-based flight materials to reduce weight in the flight deck.'

Jeppesen tailored charts provide pilots with a complete system of high quality, accurate and standardized aeronautical charts, procedures and information to efficiently plan and operate flights anywhere in the world. Any charting component can be modified per the requirements of the operator within system capabilities, to meet their fleet-specific regulatory or operating needs.

For more information, visit the Tailored Charts for Avionics landing page or contact your Jeppesen Sales Director.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contact:

Brian Rantala
Boeing Communications
Office: +1 303-328-4370
Mobile: +1 720-568-9298
brian.j.rantala@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:06aBOEING : Introduces Tailored Charts for Avionics Services to Enhance Navigation ..
PU
09:41aBOEING : hit with $200M lawsuit over delayed deliveries of Max 8
AQ
07:15aSmartwings probed for continuing flight after engine failure
RE
06:37aBOEING : Russian firm sues Boeing over Max jet, open to settlement
AQ
06:18aRUSSIAN LESSOR TO SUE BOEING OVER 73 : Interfax
DJ
05:56aBOEING : Taken to Court in First Lawsuit Over 737 MAX Grounding -FT
DJ
03:46aBOEING : Delta adds winter flying from U.S. hubs to top Caribbean destinations
AQ
08/26SPIRIT AIRLINES LOOKING AT A321NEO A : Ceo
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 85 936 M
EBIT 2019 4 162 M
Net income 2019 3 378 M
Debt 2019 14 139 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 61,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 415,05  $
Last Close Price 359,04  $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.39%202 035
AIRBUS SE46.31%106 143
DASSAULT AVIATION5.29%11 770
TEXTRON-6.35%9 967
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD26.42%3 893
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group