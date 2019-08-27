Boeing : Introduces Tailored Charts for Avionics Services to Enhance Navigation Capabilities for Pilots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., August 27, 2019 - Boeing (NYSE: BA) is offering a new navigation service to enhance efficient flight deck operations for pilots. Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics is being introduced initially with Honeywell Primus Epic INAV avionics systems for tailored chart customers operating Embraer E2 commercial aircraft. Regional airline Wideroe of Norway is the first operator to use the new tailored navigation service.

Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics now provides pilots with operator-specific charting navigation information that is available through installed, front-panel avionics systems. It allows pilots to view different navigation data points on different display platforms, including Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro tablet-based electronic flight bag (EFB) in addition to the front panel avionics, based on pilot preference.

'This new tool helps pilots enhance situational awareness and information processing by displaying an airline's tailored charts and company-specific operational content on the front panel, to provide redundancy with EFB services and flexibility in accessing flight-critical information,' said Mike Abbott, director, Data Solutions, Boeing Digital Solutions & Analytics.

While it is currently only available with Honeywell Primus Epic INAV avionics systems on Embraer E2 aircraft, Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics is planned to include other popular avionics manufacturer systems in the future to serve airlines, government operators and business aviation pilots.

'We have enhanced pilot workflow by integrating Jeppesen Tailored Charts for Avionics with our E2 aircraft and it works as a redundant chart display system to reduce risk of disruptions,' said Espen Bergsland, Wideroe chief pilot, Embraer E2 aircraft. 'This service is valuable, as our pilots are able to view the active phase of flight on front panel avionics while we display the next phase of flight on tablet EFB, allowing our flight deck crew to execute tasks independently. We also have eliminated paper-based flight materials to reduce weight in the flight deck.'

Jeppesen tailored charts provide pilots with a complete system of high quality, accurate and standardized aeronautical charts, procedures and information to efficiently plan and operate flights anywhere in the world. Any charting component can be modified per the requirements of the operator within system capabilities, to meet their fleet-specific regulatory or operating needs.

For more information, visit the Tailored Charts for Avionics landing page or contact your Jeppesen Sales Director.

