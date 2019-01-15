Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Invests in Isotropic Systems Ltd. to Expand Satellite Communications Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:01pm EST

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced its investment in Isotropic Systems Ltd., a London-based startup pioneering next-generation solutions to better connect people and enterprises around the globe.

By taking advantage of optical beam steering, Isotropic's innovative user terminals can simultaneously connect with several different satellites without increasing cost or complexity. This capability will help enable low-cost, mass-market broadband connectivity for consumers and help companies meet growing demand for satellite data, mobility and broadband services even in the most remote places.

"Isotropic's solution allows for increased capabilities at reduced costs for satellite service providers," said Brian Schettler, managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures. "This investment accelerates the expansion of space-based connectivity services to the mass market and continues Boeing's leadership in space innovation."

Founded in 2013 by chief executive officer John Finney, a former founding member of O3b Networks, Isotropic has redefined the approach to mass distribution of satellite broadband through affordable infrastructure.

"With Boeing, we aim to connect individuals and enterprises on a scale that has never been seen before," said Finney. "That legacy of true global connection will define our generation."

Isotropic joins Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems and Boeing HorizonX Ventures portfolio startups Myriota, BridgeSat Inc. and Accion Systems in advancing the company's satellite and space-based capabilities. Isotropic is the second UK-based startup to join the HorizonX portfolio, following Reaction Engines in April 2018.

"This investment is another indication of the strength of the UK's aerospace and technology sectors, and Boeing's commitment to growing in the UK," said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing UK and Ireland.

Boeing HorizonX Ventures led the Series A funding round with participation from WML, Space Angels and Space Capital. This latest investment will connect the Isotropic team with Boeing experts and resources to help advance the development of its terminal solutions.

Boeing HorizonX Ventures targets investments that help scale startup innovation in aerospace. Its portfolio includes companies specializing in autonomous systems, additive manufacturing, energy and data storage, advanced materials, augmented reality systems and software, machine learning, hybrid-electric and hypersonic propulsion and Internet of Things connectivity.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company, the leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems, and a major provider of commercial and government aerospace services. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

Contact 
Vienna Catalani
Boeing Communications
Office: +1 425-237-7051
Mobile: +1 425-306-7012
Vienna.Catalani@boeing.com

Russ Oates
Boeing Communications
Office: +44 (0) 20 7340 1960
Mobile: +44 (0) 79 7968 4970
Russ.Oates@boeing.com

Jennifer Hoil
Isotropic Systems Ltd.
+1 703-534-7299
jennifer@isotropicsystems.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-invests-in-isotropic-systems-ltd-to-expand-satellite-communications-capabilities-300779106.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01/15Vietnam start-up Bamboo Airways completes first commercial flight
RE
01/15BOEING : Invests in Isotropic Systems Ltd. to Expand Satellite Communications Ca..
PR
01/15BOEING : Qatar Airways is the Official Airline Partner of the Qatar-India Year o..
AQ
01/15BOEING : B747 Input Into AMACs Facility in Basel
AQ
01/14Weak China trade weighs on stocks; risk-off trade in play
RE
01/14Weak China trade weighs on stocks; risk-off trade in play
RE
01/14Weak China trade weighs on stocks; risk-off trade in play
RE
01/14U.S. government shutdown holds up FAA approval of aircraft, routes
RE
01/14BOEING : 15 killed after cargo plane crashes into building near Iran's Tehran
AQ
01/14BOEING : statement on the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder for Lion Air Fl..
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.