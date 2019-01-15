Boeing : Invests in Isotropic Systems Ltd. to Expand Satellite Communications Capabilities

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced its investment in Isotropic Systems Ltd., a London-based startup pioneering next-generation solutions to better connect people and enterprises around the globe.

By taking advantage of optical beam steering, Isotropic's innovative user terminals can simultaneously connect with several different satellites without increasing cost or complexity. This capability will help enable low-cost, mass-market broadband connectivity for consumers and help companies meet growing demand for satellite data, mobility and broadband services even in the most remote places.

"Isotropic's solution allows for increased capabilities at reduced costs for satellite service providers," said Brian Schettler, managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures. "This investment accelerates the expansion of space-based connectivity services to the mass market and continues Boeing's leadership in space innovation."

Founded in 2013 by chief executive officer John Finney, a former founding member of O3b Networks, Isotropic has redefined the approach to mass distribution of satellite broadband through affordable infrastructure.

"With Boeing, we aim to connect individuals and enterprises on a scale that has never been seen before," said Finney. "That legacy of true global connection will define our generation."

Isotropic joins Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems and Boeing HorizonX Ventures portfolio startups Myriota, BridgeSat Inc. and Accion Systems in advancing the company's satellite and space-based capabilities. Isotropic is the second UK-based startup to join the HorizonX portfolio, following Reaction Engines in April 2018.

"This investment is another indication of the strength of the UK's aerospace and technology sectors, and Boeing's commitment to growing in the UK," said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing UK and Ireland.

Boeing HorizonX Ventures led the Series A funding round with participation from WML, Space Angels and Space Capital. This latest investment will connect the Isotropic team with Boeing experts and resources to help advance the development of its terminal solutions.

Boeing HorizonX Ventures targets investments that help scale startup innovation in aerospace. Its portfolio includes companies specializing in autonomous systems, additive manufacturing, energy and data storage, advanced materials, augmented reality systems and software, machine learning, hybrid-electric and hypersonic propulsion and Internet of Things connectivity.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company, the leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems, and a major provider of commercial and government aerospace services. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

