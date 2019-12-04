Boeing : John Hamilton Retiring From Boeing --Seattle Times

--John Hamilton, chief engineer of Boeing Co.'s (BA) Boeing Commercial Airplanes, is retiring, the Seattle Times reported Wednesday, citing a memo.

--The memo from the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, and Boeing's chief engineer, Greg Hyslop, said, "John had planned to retire last year, but we asked him to stay on to help us with the 737 MAX investigations and return to service efforts," the report said.

