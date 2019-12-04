Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/04 04:00:26 pm
348.84 USD   -0.92%
07:01pBOEING : chief engineer retiring; defended grounded airliner
AQ
06:04pBOEING : John Hamilton Retiring From Boeing --Seattle Times
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : John Hamilton Retiring From Boeing --Seattle Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:04pm EST

--John Hamilton, chief engineer of Boeing Co.'s (BA) Boeing Commercial Airplanes, is retiring, the Seattle Times reported Wednesday, citing a memo.

--The memo from the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, and Boeing's chief engineer, Greg Hyslop, said, "John had planned to retire last year, but we asked him to stay on to help us with the 737 MAX investigations and return to service efforts," the report said.

Full story: https://www.seattletimes.com/business/boeing-aerospace/boeing-chief-engineer-at-center-of-737-max-crisis-retires/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
07:01pBOEING : chief engineer retiring; defended grounded airliner
AQ
06:04pBOEING : John Hamilton Retiring From Boeing --Seattle Times
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:29aRYANAIR : Delayed MAX Prompts Ryanair to Cut Job, Close Bases
DJ
11:09aRyanair blames Boeing MAX delays for possible job cuts
RE
10:34aBOEING : Norwegian sells Argentinian subsidiary to JetSMART Airlines
AQ
09:56aBOEING : to Give $48 Million in Grants to More Than 400 Global Charitable Organi..
AQ
09:56aAMAZON COM : Web Services - AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Service ( Braket..
AQ
08:44aBOEING : Ryanair closing 2 bases due to Boeing plane grounding
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80 630 M
EBIT 2019 1 986 M
Net income 2019 1 843 M
Debt 2019 17 249 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 122x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 196 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 385,95  $
Last Close Price 348,84  $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.13%198 148
AIRBUS SE47.76%106 993
DASSAULT AVIATION-4.96%10 602
TEXTRON0.11%10 338
AVICOPTER PLC23.29%3 845
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group