Boeing : KC-46 program completes FAA certification

09/05/2018 | 07:46am CEST
Boeing logo at their headquarters in Chicago

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday its KC-46 mid-air refueling tanker program completed the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification, nearly three years after the planemaker commenced testing for the certification.

The KC-46, which is derived from Boeing's commercial 767 airframe, will receive a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC). https://bit.ly/2MQP2OR

The KC-46 is a multirole tanker which will refuel U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft using its boom and hose and drogue systems.

Earlier in July when Boeing reported quarterly results, the company said it would spend an additional $426 million before taxes on the program as it worked through test delays and production changes to eight aircraft in various stages of production.

Analysts had said they were worried that the additional expenses on the KC-46 program would slow shares, adding that the higher tanker costs came with unchanged earnings and cash flow forecasts.

"This milestone is important in that it is one of the last major hurdles in advance of first delivery to the U.S. Air Force," said Mike Gibbons, Boeing KC-46A tanker vice president and program manager.

Boeing is currently on contract for the first 34 of an expected 179 tankers for the U.S. Air Force, the Chicago-based company said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 728 M
EBIT 2018 11 444 M
Net income 2018 9 735 M
Debt 2018 3 232 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 21,06
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 199 B
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 411 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.24%196 936
AIRBUS SE26.70%96 867
TEXTRON21.98%17 148
DASSAULT AVIATION22.04%15 591
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD10.74%3 440
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD-13.28%3 320
