Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing Lands Big British Airways Order for New 777-9 Jetliner--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:34am EST

By Robert Wall

LONDON -- British Airways parent IAG SA Thursday said it would place a big order for Boeing's 777-9 jetliner, ending a two-year sales drought for the new long-haul plane.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, as IAG is formally known, said it would place a firm order for 18 Boeing 777-9s and take options for up to 24 more. The deal has a combined value of $18.5 billion at list price before industry standard discounts.

The jetliners will eventually replace BA's aging 747 jumbo jets in another sign twin-engine long-range planes are supplanting their four-engine rivals. The 777X, when it flies later this year, will become the world's largest twin-engine airliner.

Boeing rival Airbus SE this month threw in the towel on the four-engine A380 superjumbo because of a lack of demand. It will stop building the plane that never turned a profit in 2021. Boeing also is building only about six 747s a year because airlines aren't ordering the plane that first flew 50 years ago.

IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh called the 777-9 "the ideal replacement for the Boeing 747."

BA also will phase out some of its 777-200s. Deliveries are due between 2022 and 2025. Though the 777X can seat more than 400 passengers, BA says it will equip them with 325 seats.

The 777X, which includes the 777-9 and smaller 777-8, was launched six years ago with a raft of orders, but it too has suffered an order lull. Singapore Airlines was the last carrier to buy the plane when it ordered 20 two years ago.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith this month said winning more 777X deals would be a priority this year.

Boeing in the coming weeks plans to formally unveil the first plane that is due to enter service in 2020. The plane is powered by General Electric Co. engines.

The order is a blow to Airbus and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. Mr. Walsh last year expressed frustration with the aircraft and engine makers because of delivery and reliability problems on different aircraft and signaled he could take his business elsewhere.

Rolls-Royce Thursday said full-year 2018 profits were negatively impacted by GBP790 million ($1.1 billion) because of engine-related problems. The company also took a GBP186 million earnings hit linked to Airbus's decision to shutter the A380 product.

Mr. Walsh said Airbus and Rolls-Royce would have the opportunity to compete on future plane orders. BA will need to replace 42 additional 777-200s giving plane and engine makers opportunities to compete.

Boeing says it has now secured 358 orders and commitments for the 777X.

IAG announced the deal in conjunction with full-year results that saw operating profit, its most closely watched earnings measure, advance 38.2% to EUR3.68 billion ($4.19 billion)

Rolls-Royce also said it would withdraw from a competition to power a new plane Boeing may build. The timelines to complete development of its engine and Boeing's plans to introduce the so-called New Midsize Airplane around 2025 don't match up, Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East said Thursday, calling the move "a very difficult decision."

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.64% 435 Delayed Quote.35.20%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.03% 435.44 Delayed Quote.32.33%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP 1.67% 609.8 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -2.53% 7.004 End-of-day quote.1.21%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLTD AIRLNS GRP SA ADR End-of-day quote.
ROLLS-ROYCE -3.20% 950 Delayed Quote.18.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:34aBoeing Lands Big British Airways Order for New 777-9 Jetliner--Update
DJ
04:31aUK shares dragged lower by Rolls-Royce, British American Tobacco
RE
04:01aBA owner IAG reassures with earnings, orders 18 Boeing jets
RE
03:49aBoeing Lands Big British Airways Order for New 777-9 Jetliner
DJ
03:14aBOEING : Rolls-Royce withdraws from race to power Boeing's mid-market plane
RE
03:05aIAG to Place Big Order for Boeing's New 777-9 Jetliner
DJ
03:02aRolls-Royce Swings to 2018 Pretax Loss After Booking Trent Impairments
DJ
02:21aBOEING : Signs Deal for Up to 42 777X Airplanes with International Airlines Grou..
PR
02/27THE FUTURE IS NOW : The RAAF & Boeing Australia Build F-35's Unmanned Wingman
AQ
02/27Southwest Airlines Receives FAA Permission to Fly Between West Coast Cities a..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 19,66
P/E ratio 2020 17,39
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 443 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)32.33%246 017
AIRBUS SE35.14%99 896
DASSAULT AVIATION15.70%13 142
TEXTRON18.46%12 785
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD12.37%4 390
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 165
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.