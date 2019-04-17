Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Lessors rush to repossess more Jet Airways planes, even as emergency funds awaited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways planes at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Lessors to India's Jet Airways Ltd have applied to deregister another four Boeing Co 737 planes, the Indian aviation regulator said on its website on Wednesday, even as the embattled carrier seeks emergency funding from its lenders.

Latest analysis of data disclosed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that Jet's lessors have, so far, sought to deregister and repossess at least four dozen of the planes operated by Jet. Once deregistered, lessors are free to reclaim a plane and lease it to another airline anywhere in the world.

The moves come even as Jet scrambles to secure emergency funds and its lenders try to hurry through a sale process to identify an investor willing to acquire a majority stake in the airline and attempt to turn it around.

Lenders are likely to invite binding bids from four shortlisted suitors, private equity firms TPG Capital and Indigo Partners, Indian sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, and the UAE's Etihad Airways that already owns a minority stake in Jet, local media reported.

TPG declined to comment, while the other three did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Jet will be forced to shut down as soon as Wednesday if it does not get emergency funding from its lenders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Jet CEO Vinay Dube said on Tuesday in a letter to employees, seen by Reuters, that the carrier had stressed to its lenders the need for some urgent funding, critical to the continuation of its operations.

At its peak, Jet had over 120 planes and hundreds of daily flights. The airline, once India's leading private carrier, has been forced in recent months to cancel hundreds of flights to dozens of domestic and overseas destinations.

On its website, Jet Airways disclosed it was operating only about three dozen flights on Wednesday.

Shares in the company, which have tumbled about 60 percent in the last year, closed on Tuesday at 240.50 rupees a share.

The company still has a market capitalisation of $393.8 million (£301.9 million), as investors cling to hopes of a rescue. Indian markets were closed due to a public holiday on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Euan Rocha in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.67% 381.72 Delayed Quote.16.42%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -8.10% 240.5 End-of-day quote.-13.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:08aBOEING : Lessors rush to repossess more Jet Airways planes, even as emergency fu..
RE
02:48aUnited Doubles Profit Amid MAX Grounding -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFirms Push Split in CEO-Chairman Role -- WSJ
DJ
04/16PANEL : Pilots won't need simulator training for Boeing jet
AQ
04/16HAGENS BERMAN HAGENS BERMAN FILES SE : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline
BU
04/16BOEING : Proxy Advisers Pushes Boeing to Separate CEO and Chairman Roles -- 2nd ..
DJ
04/16BOEING : FAA Panel Gives Initial Ruling, Says 737 MAX Update 'Operationally Suit..
DJ
04/16United Continental Posts Strong Profit Growth
DJ
04/16BOEING : Proxy Advisers Pushes Boeing to Separate CEO and Chairman Roles -- Upda..
DJ
04/16BOEING : United Airlines first-quarter profit rises, holds 2019 target
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 105 B
EBIT 2019 12 651 M
Net income 2019 11 113 M
Debt 2019 5 315 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 19,96
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 427 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.42%215 474
AIRBUS SE40.45%102 899
DASSAULT AVIATION7.36%12 131
TEXTRON11.79%12 022
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 319
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD23.47%3 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About