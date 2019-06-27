Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/27 11:32:12 am
365.2 USD   -2.60%
11:13aBOEING : Looks to Settle Lion Air Claims
DJ
10:58aSouthwest Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations through October 1
RE
10:58aSouthwest Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations through October 1
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Looks to Settle Lion Air Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 11:13am EDT

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. is negotiating a proposed settlement with the families of some victims of the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX jetliner last year.

The talks were disclosed during a court hearing in Chicago on Thursday, with the parties aiming to reach an agreement by late August.

Boeing faces more than 50 lawsuits related to the crash of the Lion Air jet last October, and lawyers for the families said more are set to be filed.

The aerospace giant has provided plaintiffs' counsel with discovery documents, with any proposed settlement due to be reviewed in court at hearings scheduled to start on July 17. Two more hearings are scheduled in late July and from Aug. 19.

Boeing didn't immediately respond to a request for comment

Lion Air Flight 610 took off from Jakarta Oct. 29 last year and crashed shortly after into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.27% 376.69505 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.60% 365.5 Delayed Quote.14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:13aBOEING : Looks to Settle Lion Air Claims
DJ
10:58aSouthwest Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations through October 1
RE
10:58aSouthwest Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations through October 1
RE
10:53aBoeing shares slip as grounded 737 MAX faces new hurdle
RE
10:35aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slightly Higher As Investors Weigh Contrary China Tra..
DJ
10:13aWall St. edges higher on tech boost; G20 summit eyed
RE
09:43aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
09:30aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
08:59aBOEING : Qatar Airways touches down in Lisbon for the first time
AQ
08:58aBOEING : Airline group advocates more training for Boeing 737 Max
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 100 B
EBIT 2019 11 022 M
Net income 2019 9 642 M
Debt 2019 6 666 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 22,66
P/E ratio 2020 15,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 420 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.52%210 953
AIRBUS SE49.52%111 096
TEXTRON12.22%11 962
DASSAULT AVIATION1.57%11 627
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 651
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.13%3 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About