Boeing : Looks to Settle Lion Air Claims

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. is negotiating a proposed settlement with the families of some victims of the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX jetliner last year.

The talks were disclosed during a court hearing in Chicago on Thursday, with the parties aiming to reach an agreement by late August.

Boeing faces more than 50 lawsuits related to the crash of the Lion Air jet last October, and lawyers for the families said more are set to be filed.

The aerospace giant has provided plaintiffs' counsel with discovery documents, with any proposed settlement due to be reviewed in court at hearings scheduled to start on July 17. Two more hearings are scheduled in late July and from Aug. 19.

Boeing didn't immediately respond to a request for comment

Lion Air Flight 610 took off from Jakarta Oct. 29 last year and crashed shortly after into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.

