Boeing : MH-139 to Replace U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey Fleet

09/24/2018 | 11:39pm CEST

Boeing MH-139 to Replace U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey Fleet

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 24, 2018 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will provide its MH-139 helicopter and related support to the U.S. Air Force to replace the more than 40-year-old UH-1N 'Huey' helicopters used to protect America's intercontinental ballistic missile bases.

The program awarded today is valued at $2.4 billion for up to 84 helicopters, training devices and associated support equipment.

'We're grateful for the Air Force's confidence in our MH-139 team,' said David Koopersmith, vice president and general manager, Boeing Vertical Lift. 'The MH-139 exceeds mission requirements, it's also ideal for VIP transport, and it offers the Air Force up to $1 billion in acquisition and lifecycle cost savings.'

The MH-139 derives from the Leonardo AW139, which is used by more than 270 governments, militaries and companies worldwide. Leonardo will assemble the helicopters at its northeast Philadelphia plant, with Boeing integrating military-specific components at its facility south of that city.

The contract also includes operations, maintenance, training systems and support equipment for the MH-139 aircraft.

'We're proud to provide the U.S. Air Force with solutions across the entire services ecosystem,' said Ed Dolanski, president of U.S. Government Services, Boeing Global Services. 'With the AW139 platform's more than 2 million flight hours and established supply chain, we look forward to applying our expertise to drive cost savings while supporting mission readiness.'

For more information on Defense, Space & Security and Global Services, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

# # #

Contact:
Jerry Drelling
Defense, Space & Security
703-872-4255
jerry.a.drelling@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:38:08 UTC
