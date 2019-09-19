Log in
Boeing : MQ-25 Completes First Test Flight

09/19/2019 | 09:12pm EDT
MQ-25 Completes First Test Flight September 19, 2019 in Defense

Boeing and the U.S. Navy successfully completed the first test flight of the MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueler. The MQ-25 test asset, known as T1, completed the autonomous flight under the direction of Boeing test pilots operating from a ground control station at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Ill. The aircraft completed an autonomous taxi and takeoff and then flew a pre-determined route. The test validated the aircraft's basic flight functions and operations with the ground control station.

The MQ-25 will provide the Navy with a much-needed carrier-based unmanned aerial refueling capability.

'The flight of this test asset two years before our first MQ-25 arrives represents the first big step in a series of early learning opportunities that are helping us rapidly progress towards delivery of a game-changing capability for the carrier air wing and strike group commanders,' said the Navy's Unmanned Carrier Aviation (PMA-268) Program Manager Capt. Chad Reed.

The Boeing-owned test asset is a predecessor to the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) aircraft and is being used for early learning and discovery to meet the goals of the U.S. Navy's accelerated acquisition program. Boeing will produce four EMD MQ-25 air vehicles for the U.S. Navy.

T1 received its experimental airworthiness certificate from the FAA in September.

For more information, visit the MQ-25 page.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:11:03 UTC
