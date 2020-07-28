Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Boeing : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Partner on State of the Art Upgrades to Japan's F-15J fleet

07/28/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

TOKYO, July 28, 2020 - Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) recently signed a Direct Commercial Sale agreement to support upgrades to Japan's F-15J fleet.

The contract is part of a larger $4.5 billion modernization program, announced by the U.S. Government in October 2019. The upgrades will introduce state-of-the-art electronic warfare and weapons. An all-new advanced cockpit system, running on the world's most advanced mission computer, will deliver pilots enhanced situational awareness.

Under the agreement, Boeing will provide MHI with retrofit drawings, ground support equipment and technical publications for the upgrade of the first two F-15J aircraft to the Japan Super Interceptor configuration.

Boeing has partnered with MHI in the defense arena since the 1950s. MHI produced under license the current Japan F-15J fleet of over 200 aircraft between 1980 and 2000, and will serve as prime contractor for the upgrade. Sojitz Corporation, a trading company that works with Boeing's team in Japan, will support this effort.

'Through this agreement, Boeing is honored to further our long-standing tradition of support for Japan's Ministry of Defense, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and MHI,' said Will Shaffer, Boeing Japan President. 'These upgrades will deliver critical capability for national and collective self-defense, in which the F-15J plays a key role. At the same time, they will provide MHI and our partners in Japan's aerospace defense industry with an opportunity to enhance their own extensive engineering capabilities.'

This DCS contract lays the foundation of the modernization program. MHI will develop the detailed modification plan for the jets and prepare the facilities and workforce for the induction and upgrade of up to 98 aircraft beginning in 2022.

###

Contact:

Boeing Communications, Japan
Rob Henderson: robert.j.henderson3@boeing.com
Shino Yuasa: shino.yuasa@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 21:15:06 UTC
