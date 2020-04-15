Log in
Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
News 
News

Boeing : NASA Pushes Ahead With Time-Sensitive Projects

04/15/2020

By Andy Pasztor

Despite scores of program delays and the majority of employees working from home, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration remains intent on conducting two of its highest-priority launches in coming months: sending a robotic rover to Mars and transporting astronauts into orbit.

The agency is focused on completing both launches this year for political, policy and technical reasons. Government and industry officials said NASA's strategy aims to ensure vital staff and other resources remain available to prepare spacecraft, rockets and launch facilities.

If the Mars mission misses its 2020 launch window starting in July, NASA would have to spend an extra $500 million and probably wait several years until Earth and the Red Planet would be close enough again to attempt another liftoff. Plans by billionaire Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, to send a two-person crew to the international space station as early as mid-May would fulfill perhaps the agency's most prominent and public goal. White House officials and lawmakers for years have stressed the symbolic and strategic importance of using domestic rockets and capsules such as those developed separately by Mr. Musk's SpaceX and Boeing Co. to replace Russian hardware to carry U.S. astronauts to the orbiting laboratory.

A NASA spokeswoman said astronauts for SpaceX's first crewed launch continue to train as anticipated prior to the pandemic, while other essential workers on the mission remain on the job. She also said work is underway in Florida to prepare for launch of the Mars rover, called Perseverance. By contrast, work on the James Webb Telescope, designed to peer deeper into space than any previous spacecraft, and the Space Launch System, a giant rocket slated to eventually carry astronauts to the lunar surface, have fallen behind schedule as a result of Covid-19.

Write to Andy Pasztor at Andy.Pasztor@WSJ.com

