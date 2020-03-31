Boeing : Named 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, March 31, 2020-Boeing [NYSE: BA] has received an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence in recognition of the company's successful energy conservation practices. It is the 10th consecutive year Boeing has received the award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

'I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,' said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. 'These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.'

The 2020 award is based on Boeing's energy conservations efforts during 2019. These efforts include:

Hosting a Battle of the Buildings competition across 52 Boeing sites in six countries that diverted 175 tons of solid waste from landfills annually

Completing nine Lean Energy Assessments to evaluate how Boeing sites can reduce energy use

Hosting the company's first Conservation Summit and Sustainability Town Hall

Implementing a renewable energy procurement strategy that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions

'Each year the EPA sets its ENERGY STAR goals higher and they expect more from their industrial partners like Boeing,' said Boeing Facilities & Asset Management Vice President Beth Schryer. 'It is a significant achievement for our company to have won the Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence for 10 consecutive years.'

Boeing is a recognized leader in the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency, and has reduced energy use in its manufacturing operations by more than 26% since 2010. The company is also ranked 16th on the EPA's Green Power Partnership Fortune 500® Partners List.

