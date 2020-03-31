Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Named 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

CHICAGO, March 31, 2020-Boeing [NYSE: BA] has received an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence in recognition of the company's successful energy conservation practices. It is the 10th consecutive year Boeing has received the award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

'I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,' said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. 'These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.'

The 2020 award is based on Boeing's energy conservations efforts during 2019. These efforts include:

  • Hosting a Battle of the Buildings competition across 52 Boeing sites in six countries that diverted 175 tons of solid waste from landfills annually
  • Completing nine Lean Energy Assessments to evaluate how Boeing sites can reduce energy use
  • Hosting the company's first Conservation Summit and Sustainability Town Hall
  • Implementing a renewable energy procurement strategy that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions

'Each year the EPA sets its ENERGY STAR goals higher and they expect more from their industrial partners like Boeing,' said Boeing Facilities & Asset Management Vice President Beth Schryer. 'It is a significant achievement for our company to have won the Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence for 10 consecutive years.'

Boeing is a recognized leader in the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency, and has reduced energy use in its manufacturing operations by more than 26% since 2010. The company is also ranked 16th on the EPA's Green Power Partnership Fortune 500® Partners List.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 16:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:16pSAFRAN TAKES ACTIONS TO ADAPT TO THE : Enhanced adaptation plan; 2020 guidance w..
AQ
12:16pBOEING : Named 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year
PU
05:38aBOEING : Receives $1.5 Billion P-8A Poseidon Contract From U.S. Navy
AQ
03/30COVID-19 : Air Peace Evacuates 70 Israelis Out Of Nigeria
AQ
03/30BOEING : to 3D-print face shields, offers Dreamlifter for pandemic response
PU
03/30BOEING : Stratasys Develops Coalition to Produce COVID-19 Face Shields
AQ
03/30BOEING : Assists with COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Efforts
AQ
03/28BOEING : On Wall Street, some optimism penetrates the uncertainty
AQ
03/27BOEING : Assists with COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Efforts
PU
03/27BOEING : to Emerge as Big Stimulus Winner
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82 657 M
EBIT 2020 4 679 M
Net income 2020 1 981 M
Debt 2020 31 828 M
Yield 2020 3,49%
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 85 920 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 213,24  $
Last Close Price 152,28  $
Spread / Highest target 189%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-50.27%85 920
AIRBUS SE-53.30%52 613
DASSAULT AVIATION-39.74%6 466
TEXTRON-40.16%6 299
AVICOPTER PLC-9.87%3 571
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-0.71%3 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group