Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Names Donna Hrinak President of Boeing Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 10:52am EST

By Chris Wack

Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday named Donna Hrinak to the newly created position of president of Boeing Canada.

Boeing said Ms. Hrinak will coordinate all company business activities in Canada, as well as expanding Boeing's local presence, managing business partnerships and government affairs and pursuing new growth and productivity initiatives in Canada.

The company said Ms. Hrinak will also continue to serve as president of Boeing Latin America and Caribbean. The appointment is effective immediately.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:52aBOEING : Names Donna Hrinak President of Boeing Canada
DJ
10:25aBOEING : Names Donna Hrinak to Lead Boeing Canada
AQ
07:43aBOEING : Names New Communications Leader for Commercial Airplanes Business; Conr..
AQ
04:50aBOEING : Professor of Autonomy and AI appointed by BAE Systems and Cranfield
AQ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12BOEING : Names New Communications Leader for Commercial Airplanes Business
PR
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12Boeing Loses More 737 MAX Orders--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80 580 M
EBIT 2019 1 991 M
Net income 2019 1 851 M
Debt 2019 17 249 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 123x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 387,64  $
Last Close Price 354,19  $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)13.79%199 335
AIRBUS SE60.41%112 803
DASSAULT AVIATION5.04%11 560
TEXTRON0.37%10 712
AVICOPTER PLC16.73%3 849
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group