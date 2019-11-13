Boeing : Names Donna Hrinak President of Boeing Canada

By Chris Wack

Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday named Donna Hrinak to the newly created position of president of Boeing Canada.

Boeing said Ms. Hrinak will coordinate all company business activities in Canada, as well as expanding Boeing's local presence, managing business partnerships and government affairs and pursuing new growth and productivity initiatives in Canada.

The company said Ms. Hrinak will also continue to serve as president of Boeing Latin America and Caribbean. The appointment is effective immediately.

