Boeing : No Reason to Issue New Guidance to 737 MAX Operators Following Ethiopia Crash

03/11/2019 | 04:51am EDT

By Robert Wall

LONDON-- Boeing Co. says it has no reason to issue new guidance to Boeing 737 MAX operators after the crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia prompted Chinese authorities to ground the country's fleet of the model.

In a statement Monday, Boeing said: "The investigation is in its early stages, but at this point, based on the information available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators."

Along with China, Ethiopian Airlines also suspended operation of its 737 MAX fleet after one of the planes crashed Sunday, killing all 157 people aboard the flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Boeing said it has engaged with customers and regulators about any concerns they have. "We are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," the plane maker said. Boeing on Sunday said it was dispatching a team of technical experts to assist the crash probe in Ethiopia.

The accident in Africa came less than five months after a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on that flight.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 13.96% 383.13 Delayed Quote.31.86%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 422.54 Delayed Quote.31.02%
