Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BA


    
Boeing : Norwegian Air grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets

03/12/2019 | 10:21am EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air will temporarily ground its Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets at the advice of European regulators, it said on Tuesday.

"Following the decision by the relevant aviation regulatory bodies to temporarily suspend operations of Boeing 737 MAX, Norwegian will not operate any flights with this aircraft type until further notice," the company said in a statement.

The company operates 18 'MAX' passenger jets and is expected to take delivery of dozens more in coming years, raising the overall number to more than 70 by year-end 2021, according to recent company announcements.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.43% 382.59 Delayed Quote.31.02%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE -5.86% 54.25 Delayed Quote.-43.22%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
