Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Norwegian's CEO held 'good meetings' with Boeing regarding MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:34am EDT
Bjoern Kjos, CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, attends a news conference in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air, a major client of Boeing, has had positive meetings with the U.S. planemaker regarding the grounding of its MAX planes after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month, the airline's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have had some good meetings with Boeing today discussing the grounding of the MAX and how we can manoeuvre (sic) through this difficult situation," CEO Bjoern Kjos said in a tweet.

Norwegian, which has eighteen 737 MAX 8 planes in its fleet and is scheduled to take delivery of dozens more in the coming months and years, said last month it would seek compensation from Boeing over the grounding.

Kjos did not say on Wednesday whether any compensation had been discussed or agreed.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.20% 390.75 Delayed Quote.21.41%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE 2.52% 41.56 Delayed Quote.-59.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:41aUAE TO VALIDATE ANY BOEING MAX FIX B : official
RE
03:34aBOEING : Norwegian's CEO held 'good meetings' with Boeing regarding MAX
RE
03:33aBOEING : Norwegian's CEO held 'good meetings' with Boeing regarding MAX
RE
03:21aBOEING : Pentagon refuses Boeing tanker deliveries over quality issues
AQ
02:48aBOEING : Senate Probes FAA Over Jet
DJ
02:05aETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PILOTS INITIALLY : Wsj
RE
12:03aBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Initially Followed Boeing's Required Emergenc..
DJ
04/02BOEING : Senate Committee Opens Inquiry Into FAA Safety Inspectors, Training Req..
DJ
04/02BOEING : Senate Committee Opens Inquiry Into FAA Safety Inspectors, Training Req..
DJ
04/02BOEING : U.S. Senate panel reviewing whistleblower claims on aviation safety - p..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.41%215 305
AIRBUS SE39.61%102 673
DASSAULT AVIATION11.98%12 260
TEXTRON12.15%11 847
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 312
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD28.24%4 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About