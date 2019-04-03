Boeing : Norwegian's CEO held 'good meetings' with Boeing regarding MAX

"We have had some good meetings with Boeing today discussing the grounding of the MAX and how we can maneuver (sic) through this difficult situation," CEO Bjoern Kjos said in a tweet.

Norwegian, which has eighteen 737 MAX 8 planes in its fleet and is scheduled to take delivery of dozens more in the coming months and years, said last month it would seek compensation from Boeing over the grounding.

Kjos did not say on Wednesday whether any compensation had been discussed or agreed.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jan Harvey)