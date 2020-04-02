Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Offers Employee Buyouts as Coronavirus Takes Toll -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:20pm EDT

By Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. is offering buyout packages to its workforce, the plane maker's first major step to reduce labor costs as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic's deepening toll on global aviation.

A Boeing spokesman said the company expected several thousand employees to accept voluntary layoffs or retire. However, Boeing executives increasingly believe potential involuntary layoffs and production cuts may be unavoidable, depending on how the crisis unfolds, people familiar with the matter said.

"It's important we start adjusting to our new reality now," Chief Executive David Calhoun said in an internal email outlining the plan to Boeing employees early Thursday.

Later in the day Boeing Co. said it would temporarily suspend production at its military-aircraft facilities near Philadelphia to curb the virus's spread.

The Chicago-based aerospace giant is the largest U.S. exporter and, with its workforce of about 160,000, one of the nation's largest manufacturing employers. It has previously announced steps including a freeze on most hiring and overtime as it seeks to preserve cash amid turmoil in the credit markets and a broader economic downturn.

While airlines around the globe have parked much of their fleets as governments close borders and order would-be passengers to stay home, the plane maker hasn't detailed how it plans to adjust its production of passenger jets -- or the size of its workforce -- to meet an increasingly bleak outlook for aviation.

Mr. Calhoun, in his letter Thursday, said the voluntary layoff offer "aims to reduce the need for other workforce actions."

Boeing's commercial unit chief Stan Deal, in his own note to Boeing employees, described the state of the industry in stark terms, noting multiple airlines have suspended operations amid a collapse in passenger demand.

Buyouts, he said, will help Boeing prepare for a "different-sized commercial market once the recovery starts." Some analysts forecast Boeing will cut production of wide-body aircraft, typically used in international travel, by half or more.

The plane maker employs almost 65,000 people who build commercial aircraft, with an additional 25,000 working in the unit that provides services to airlines. Boeing didn't pursue layoffs earlier this year after suspending production of its 737 MAX jet in January.

Aviation industry officials say the new coronavirus pandemic is shaping up to be a bigger threat to aviation than the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. "This is more horrific because it's global," one former Boeing executive said.

After the attacks two decades ago, Americans grew skittish about flying and demand for air travel in the U.S. dropped sharply. Soon after the attacks, Boeing moved to lay off as many as 30,000 workers and made deep cuts in production. It delivered nearly 30% fewer passenger jets the following year. General Electric Co.'s jet-engine unit, which Mr. Calhoun led at the time, cut 4,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce.

Now, airlines are considering whether to defer deliveries of new jets, industry officials said, potentially choking off a source of cash as Boeing scrambles to raise liquidity from financial markets or U.S. government stimulus.

Airlines generally don't want new jets anytime soon, the industry officials said. While some carriers may seek to replace older planes, low oil prices could make newer, more fuel-efficient models less attractive, they said. "The last thing they need is a new aircraft to just park," said Rob Morris, head of consultancy at Ascend by Cirium, an aviation consulting firm.

Mr. Deal, in his message to Boeing employees, said the plane maker may wind up deferring airplane deliveries or offering other forms of assistance to help airlines navigate the crisis.

Boeing's airline customers and some of its suppliers have already moved to reduce their labor costs, announcing everything from layoffs to voluntary leave without pay.

The plane maker earlier sought at least $60 billion in government aid for itself, its suppliers and the broader aerospace sector.

The company hasn't said whether it will seek loans under a $2 trillion stimulus package approved in Washington, D.C., last week. Some of the aid would come with restrictions on layoffs.

Mr. Calhoun reiterated he wanted to maintain an employee base for when the crisis abates. "We can't get back to regular operations again after the crisis if we don't have the people and skills to make that happen," he wrote.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:20pBOEING : Offers Employee Buyouts as Coronavirus Takes Toll -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:17pBOEING : to Temporarily Suspend Philadelphia Area Operations in Response to Esca..
PR
04:24pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Furlough Thousands of U.S. Aviation Workers Due to Air ..
DJ
04:18pBOEING : Statement on KC-46 Agreement with the U.S. Air Force
PU
03:28pBOEING : offers voluntary layoff play amidst virus shutdown
AQ
10:48aBOEING : offers workers buyout to leave company amid industry losses
AQ
09:54aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Redundancy plan at Boeing, Amazon wins lawsuit in Europe..
09:51aBOEING : Offers Employee Buyouts as Coronavirus Takes Toll -- Update
DJ
08:32aSOLVAY : partners with Boeing for COVID-19 face shields
AQ
07:18aBOEING : CEO Outlines Voluntary Plan to Respond to Current Market Conditions
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 264 M
EBIT 2020 4 679 M
Net income 2020 1 574 M
Debt 2020 32 280 M
Yield 2020 3,81%
P/E ratio 2020 45,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 69 552 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 213,24  $
Last Close Price 123,27  $
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.88%84 149
AIRBUS SE-59.99%51 037
DASSAULT AVIATION-37.91%6 842
TEXTRON-44.26%6 071
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.12%3 659
AVICOPTER PLC-1.45%3 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group