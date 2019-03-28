Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
03/27 04:00:05 pm
374.21 USD   +1.03%
Boeing : Officials Defend Response to Boeing Crashes

03/28/2019 | 04:58am EDT

By WSJ City

Federal transportation officials defended the government's response to two fatal crashes of a new Boeing airliner, even as questions grew about whether the jet should have been certified for commercial use.

"It is very questionable if these were safety-oriented additions why they were not part of the required template of measures that should go into an airplane," said Elaine Chao, transportation secretary, in front of a Senate committee.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said it was "troubling" certain 
      safety features were available as options on the Boeing 737 MAX... 
 
   -- ...as opposed to being standard equipment. 
 
   -- The airliner has suffered two deadly crashes in five months. 
 
   -- Chao credited the Federal Aviation Administration for its safety record. 
 
   -- But her remarks amounted to the first tacit criticism of the FAA from the 
      Trump administration.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The FAA, beset by nagging budget issues but used to taking credit for the safest period in US commercial aviation history, confronts bipartisan scrutiny of arcane oversight practices previously unknown to many fliers. The agency's stature globally has taken a big hit, as traditional safety partners such as Canada and the EU are signalling they could take months to review the FAA's safety decisions.

WHAT THE FAA SAYS

Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell told a separate Senate panel that there had been no flight tests of the 737 MAX to gauge how pilots would react in the event that a malfunctioning sensor triggered an automated stabiliser programme known as MCAS.

Still, he largely defended the FAA's actions regarding the 737 MAX--from its initial decision to certify the aircraft for flight, to its response to the initial crash in October, to the time it took before ordering the planes grounded.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

