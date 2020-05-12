Boeing : Orders Slip Below 5,000 On MAX Cancellations

By Doug Cameron and Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. said Tuesday that its jetliner order book slipped below 5,000 for the first time in seven years as customers canceled more deals for 737 MAX jets.

The aerospace giant scrubbed another 108 MAX jets from its backlog and downgraded the status of deals for another 101 planes because of airlines' weakening financial health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It didn't lose any deals for larger wide-body aircraft.

Boeing's report came as Chief Executive David Calhoun painted a dire near-term outlook for the airline industry, saying growth wouldn't likely return to 2019 levels for three to five years.

Mr. Calhoun told NBC's "Today" show that passenger traffic won't be up to 25% of pre-pandemic levels by September, possibly approaching 50% by the end of the year.

He predicted the collapse of air-travel demand would "most likely" force a major U.S. carrier to go out of business.

"There will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines," Mr. Calhoun said in the interview that aired ahead of the orders and delivery update. He didn't name any airlines.

Airport temperature checks, onboard mask requirements and other safety measures will help reassure passengers as they look to resume flying, Mr. Calhoun said.

Boeing and rival Airbus SE had built orders for more than 13,000 jets during a decadelong spending spree by airlines and leasing companies which has helped both secure financial support even as they have cut production in response to the pandemic.

Both plane makers are expected to suffer more cancellations as airlines shrink or collapse because of a crisis that analysts expect to cost at least two or three years of industry growth.

The U.S. plane maker didn't secure any new orders in April, but three big aircraft-leasing companies trimmed their commitment to the MAX and other airline customers rejigged delivery schedules as part of compensation packages in response to the continuing global grounding of the jet following two fatal accidents.

Boeing has shed more than 500 orders so far this year following the biggest spike in cancellations for decades, trimming its backlog to 4,834 jets compared with 5,049 at the end of March. Airbus secured deals for nine jets last month and has outstanding orders for around 7,500 aircraft.

The aircraft leasing arms of General Electric Co. and China Development Bank as well as Avolon Holdings Ltd., a big Chinese-owned plane-rental company, all canceled some MAX orders last month.

More Boeing orders are expected to be scrubbed as buyers take advantage of contracts that allow them to walk away from deals if planes are a year or more late, said aviation bankers.

Boeing handed over four 787s, a 777 and one non-MAX 737 to unidentified buyers in April, while Airbus delivered 14 jets to customers including Spirit Airlines Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. ,as well as carriers in Turkey, India and Saudi Arabia.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com and Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com