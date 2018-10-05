Boeing : Pentagon to Audit Defense Supply Chains -- Update

By Doug Cameron

The Pentagon plans to scrutinize the supply chains of U.S. aerospace and defense companies to find gaps and weaknesses in the nation's military readiness.

U.S. intelligence agencies will help with the sweeping review of domestic supply chains, said Ellen Lord, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, to make sure they are ready to aid U.S. forces on short notice.

"We will audit," Ms. Lord told reporters late Thursday as the Pentagon rolled out a White House-commissioned report that revealed hundreds of risks in the defense-manufacturing sector, from reliance on foreign suppliers to shortages of domestic workers.

The Pentagon is particularly concerned about industry's ability to boost production of weapons and supplies during a conflict. Boeing Co., one of its biggest contractors, has struggled recently to expand output of commercial jetliners, showing that supply-chain issues can hurt even the best-resourced companies. Shortages of parts ranging from metal castings to printed circuit boards have hampered U.S. manufacturers' ability to handle surging demand.

Boeing, the Pentagon's second-biggest contractor by contract value, has had to park dozens of partially-completed jetliners near its factories in Washington state while it awaits parts to finish them. One of its main contractors, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., wasn't able to deliver finished fuselages on time because of problems with around a dozen of its own small suppliers.

Boeing has said it plans to catch up in the final quarter and meet its full-year delivery target for 737 jets.

A spokesman for the company's defense arm said it "remains confident in the overall health and performance of our supply chain and works closely with our supplier partners to ensure that we manage risk and deliver on our collective commitments to our customers."

The jet-engine units of General Electric Co. and United Technologies Corp. have both experienced problems boosting production of commercial jet engines, and both have big military-engine businesses. Like Boeing, the two companies had previously assured investors that they had planned for big production ramps, only for problems to emerge.

The new focus on supply-chain problems builds on recent Pentagon moves to evaluate contractors' cybersecurity defenses, which industry had been assessing on its own.

The Pentagon is also using different contract types to push companies in improving supply chains and production. A $11.5 billion deal signed last week with Lockheed Martin Corp. for the latest batch of F-35 combat jets includes bonuses for on-time delivery. The world's largest aerospace company has missed some monthly delivery targets, though said it plans to meet its full-year plan.

U.S. military officials have in recent months become increasingly vocal about their concerns over the vulnerability of weapons systems, many of which use microelectronics made abroad.

Ms. Lord, of the Pentagon, told reporters Thursday that 90% of the printed circuit boards used by the U.S. military came from Asian plants, half of them in China. The Pentagon has issued a no-buy list for software produced by some firms in Russia and China.

