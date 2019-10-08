Boeing : Plane Deliveries Advance, Wins MAX Order

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. said it delivered 26 jetliners in September but flagged the cancellation of 22 of its 787 Dreamliners and two more 737 MAX jets.

The company also said Tuesday it booked a single order for the private jet version of the 737 MAX from an unidentified customer, the first completed deal for a MAX since April.

Boeing shares rose slightly after the report.

The canceled 787s had been ordered by Aeroflot Russian Airlines, while the additional MAX jets had been ordered by India's bankrupt Jet Airways.

The September deliveries included a dozen Dreamliners, which have become a key cash generator for Boeing given its inability to deliver the MAX. Monthly production of the 787 has been raised to 14, but Boeing's only delivered at or above that rate twice this year.

Rival Airbus SE, which is set to overtake Boeing in terms of deliveries this year, shipped 71 jetliners in September, two more than the same period last year to take its 2019 total to 571, requiring more than 100 more in each of the next three months to hit existing guidance.

