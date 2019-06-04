Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Boeing : Polish LOT rules out cancelling Boeing 737 MAX order

06/04/2019 | 12:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A door of a 737 Max aircraft with production notes is seen at the Boeing factory in Renton

SEOUL (Reuters) - LOT Polish Airlines on Tuesday ruled out cancelling an order for grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX jets but urged the U.S. planemaker to take steps to restore their credibility after two accidents.

"If somebody is ready to cancel the MAX order because of what happens I think it is more of an emotional decision than a rational decision," Chief Executive Rafal Milczarski told a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference after an IATA airlines summit.

Some airlines have threatened to cancel orders citing safety reasons, though analysts say the moves coincide with sporadic economic pressure on airlines to reduce or defer deliveries.

"I think Boeing will have to make a lot of efforts to restore their credibility in the market. I'm sure they will do that. I can't see reasons at the moment - unless the regulators find it - to cancel the MAX orders," Milczarski said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 858 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 20,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.93%192 200
AIRBUS SE36.80%99 816
TEXTRON-1.50%10 544
DASSAULT AVIATION-7.69%10 369
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 691
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.62%3 561
