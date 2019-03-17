Boeing : Prosecutors, Transportation Department Probe -2

During some of the discussions with the FAA, according to people familiar with the matter, Boeing's team persuaded the agency that the system shouldn't be considered so essential that its failure could result in a catastrophic accident. As a result, it would be acceptable for the system to rely on a single sensor. In the Lion Air crash, investigators believe, faulty data sent by a single sensor led the MCAS system to erroneously push the plane's nose down steeply, triggering a fatal plunge into the ocean, investigators believe.

The MAX's grounding threatens Boeing's ability to generate cash with plane deliveries halted. Boeing, which has been minting 737s at an unprecedented clip of 52 planes a month, plans to reach 57 planes monthly this year.

The 737 has been a cash cow for Boeing since shortly after it entered service in 1967. Last year, Boeing delivered to Southwest Airlines Co. the 10,000th 737 to roll off its production line in Seattle. It was an industry record for any airliner. The company has a backlog of more than 4,600 of the planes airlines have ordered and yet to receive.

Boeing was toying with a new plane to replace the 737, launched in 1967, and had engineers working on the new plane concept. While many airlines liked the idea, existing 737 customers didn't want to retrain their pilots at huge cost and so lobbied for an updated, more-efficient 737 they could also get faster and more cheaply.

Then in 2011 Boeing learned that American Airlines, one of its best customers, had struck a tentative deal with Airbus for potentially hundreds of A320neo planes to renew its short-haul fleet. American invited Boeing to make a counter-offer. Boeing realized it needed to act fast, and offered what would become the MAX.

A senior Boeing executive said late Sunday the MAX was the company's clear choice from options including a new airplane or a re-engine of the 737 NG. "The decision had to offer the best value to customers, including operating economics as well as timing, which was clearly a strong factor," this executive said.

American eventually bought 260 Airbus planes and agreed to take 200 upgraded 737s from Boeing.

To win customers, and avoid more defections to Airbus, Boeing also made commitments that there would be minimal requirements for new pilot training, which can be costly to airlines, especially if expensive flight-simulator sessions are needed, according to people familiar with the matter. So Boeing tried to minimize differences from its existing fleet. Pilots were never specifically trained, for instance, on the MCAS system. There remains disagreement among U.S. pilots about whether such additional training was necessary since an existing procedure would disable the system.

Boeing has said it developed the MAX's training and manuals as part of its normal process and its aim was to provide information pilots needed to safely operate the aircraft. The FAA approved the manuals and training.

Rick Ludtke, a former Boeing flight deck design engineer who worked on the MAX but wasn't directly involved with the MCAS system, said managers applied significant pressure to keep costs low and timetables quick.

"The pressure was incredible to be fast" to keep pace with Airbus, Mr. Ludtke said.

A former senior Boeing official recalled a "healthy urgency that comes from competition" in producing the MAX, but no "undue pressure on the design or the team."

The senior Boeing executive added: "Safety is our highest priority as we design, build and support our airplanes."

A Boeing spokesman didn't immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment about the former Boeing engineer and official's recollections.

Boeing started building the first MAX in June 2015.

