Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ready for Orbit! Starliner Passes Environmental Qualification Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

'Test like you fly' is a mantra Boeing's CST-100 Starliner team takes to heart, proven by the success of a recent environmental test campaign at Boeing's Space Environment Test Facility in El Segundo, Calif. During testing, the first Starliner that will carry people to space was subjected to similar environmental conditions it will see on launch, ascent and orbit.

'Environmental testing is one of the most challenging campaigns of any spaceflight development program, and we succeeded in under 100 days,'  said John Mulholland, Vice President and Program Manager, Boeing's Commercial Crew Program. 'Thorough ground testing is a critical part of our strategy to ensure the shortest possible time between flight tests and long-duration missions for our NASA customer. '

In Boeing's acoustic chamber, test teams subjected Starliner to intense sound waves that simulated liftoff and ascent. In the large thermal-vacuum chamber, the spacecraft experienced extreme temperature swings, from freezing cold to heat from solar radiation in a vacuum simulating the space environment.  Finally, teams tested the spacecraft's systems for potential electromagnetic interferences in a highly specialized, noise-free anechoic chamber.

The complex series of tests was needed to qualify Starliner for repeated missions to and from the International Space Station, with crew safety always the top priority.

In addition to environmental qualification testing, another version of Starliner specifically created for structural testing was put through hundreds of unique conditions, which yielded several billion points of data needed to validate Starliner's structural design. Read more about that testing here.

'We put the spacecraft through a gauntlet of tests to prove it's ready,' said Boeing Test & Evaluation's Space Environmental Test Leader Brad Mejia. 'Everything we needed to conduct the testing, including a team of experts who are used to testing for space, are right here in southern California.'

Having successfully completed environmental qualification testing, the spacecraft was carefully packaged and shipped via semi-truck back to where it would first leave the planet at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There, teams will continue readying the spacecraft for that highly-anticipated first crewed launch into space.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 23:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
07:57pFAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
07:57pBOEING : Southwest removes 737 MAX jets from schedule through Aug 5
RE
07:57pBOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
RE
07:13pBOEING : Ready for Orbit! Starliner Passes Environmental Qualification Testing
PU
06:21pBOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
RE
04:58pBOEING : "Investing in the best team and talent”
PU
04:24pAN EARLY QUESTION IN THE BOEING CRAS : Where Should the Claims Be Heard?
DJ
04:21pBOEING : CEO Says Software Fixes Will Make 737 MAX 'Even Safer'
DJ
04:08pBOEING : CEO Dennis Muilenburg Remarks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center..
PU
02:45pHAGENS BERMAN HAGENS BERMAN LEADS T : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 106 B
EBIT 2019 12 975 M
Net income 2019 11 335 M
Debt 2019 5 571 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 18,70
P/E ratio 2020 14,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 427 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.43%206 002
AIRBUS SE38.76%102 015
DASSAULT AVIATION7.44%12 188
TEXTRON9.68%11 800
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 387
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD25.96%4 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About