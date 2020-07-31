Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Receives $265 Million Chinook Helicopter Order from U.S. Army Special Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2020-Boeing [NYSE: BA] recently signed a $265 million contract for nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters that employees in its Philadelphia plant will assemble for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC).

Boeing is now on contract for 24 of the next-generation Chinooks. The MH-47G Block II Chinook features an improved structure and weight reduction initiatives like new lighter weight fuel pods that increase performance, efficiency, and commonality across the fleet. The new Chinooks will give the Army significantly more capability for extremely challenging missions.

'The G-Model is a critical asset for the Army, our nation, and the defense industrial base,' said Andy Builta, vice president and H-47 program manager. 'We're honored that the Army's special operators trust us to deliver it.'

Boeing has more than 4,600 Boeing employees in Pennsylvania supporting H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Boeing's presence, including suppliers and vendors, supports an estimated 16,000 total jobs in Pennsylvania.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

# # #

Contact:

Andrew Africk
Boeing Communications
+1-610-379-6208
andrew.africk@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 21:21:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:22pBOEING : Receives $265 Million Chinook Helicopter Order from U.S. Army Special O..
PU
12:51pCanada gets three bids in fighter jet race, final deal expected in 2022
RE
12:50pAir Canada weighs order cancellations, blames travel restrictions, after seco..
RE
12:31pBOEING : Submits Response to the Future Fighter Capability Project Request for P..
AQ
12:22pCanada says it has received bids from lockheed martin, boeing and sweden's sa..
RE
12:09pBOEING : Arizona Modification Line Yields First QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target
AQ
11:47aBOEING : Arizona Modification Line Yields First QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target; ..
AQ
09:02aBOEING : Arizona Modification Line Yields First QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target
PU
02:48aAIRBUS : Expects to Hold Down Airplane Production Until 2022
DJ
07/30Leonardo lowers 2020 profit outlook, sees revenue almost stable
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63 248 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 312 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,5x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 91 412 M 91 412 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 187,96 $
Last Close Price 161,95 $
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-49.04%91 412
AIRBUS SE-51.46%58 429
TEXTRON-23.16%7 993
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.89%7 001
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.47.69%5 270
AVICOPTER PLC7.86%4 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group