BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
Boeing : Reports First-Quarter Deliveries

04/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2019




Commercial Airplanes Programs




737

89



747

2



767

12



777

10

(1)


787







36


Total

149





Defense, Space & Security Programs



      AH-64 Apache (New)

6


      AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

22


      CH-47 Chinook (New)

7


      CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

4


      F-15 Models

4


      F/A-18 Models

7


      KC-46 Tanker

7


      P-8 Models

3


      Commercial and Civil Satellites


      Military Satellites





Contact:
Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Caroline Hutcheson (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-reports-first-quarter-deliveries-300827861.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
