Boeing : Reports First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2019.
Major program deliveries during the first quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:
Major Programs
1st Quarter
2019
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
89
747
2
767
12
777
10
(1)
787
36
Total
149
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
6
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
22
CH-47 Chinook (New)
7
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
4
F-15 Models
4
F/A-18 Models
7
KC-46 Tanker
7
P-8 Models
3
Commercial and Civil Satellites
—
Military Satellites
—
