Boeing : Reports First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2019





Commercial Airplanes Programs





737 89



747 2



767 12



777 10 (1)

787











36

Total 149







Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New) 6

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 22

CH-47 Chinook (New) 7

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 4

F-15 Models 4

F/A-18 Models 7

KC-46 Tanker 7

P-8 Models 3

Commercial and Civil Satellites —

Military Satellites —









