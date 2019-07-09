Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Boeing : Reports Second-Quarter Deliveries

07/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the second quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2019


Year-to-
Date 2019





Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

24



113



747

2



4



767

10



22



777

12



22

(1)


787

42



78


Total

90



239







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

4



10



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13



35



CH-47 Chinook (New)



7



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

5



9



F-15 Models

1



5



F/A-18 Models

3



10



KC-46 Tanker

5



12



P-8 Models

5



8



Commercial and Civil Satellites

1



1



Military Satellites




Contact:
Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Peter Pedraza (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-reports-second-quarter-deliveries-300881289.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
