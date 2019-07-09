Boeing : Reports Second-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2019.
Major program deliveries during the second quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:
Major Programs
2nd Quarter
2019
Year-to-
Date 2019
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
24
113
747
2
4
767
10
22
777
12
22
(1)
787
42
78
Total
90
239
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
4
10
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
13
35
CH-47 Chinook (New)
—
7
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
5
9
F-15 Models
1
5
F/A-18 Models
3
10
KC-46 Tanker
5
12
P-8 Models
5
8
Commercial and Civil Satellites
1
1
Military Satellites
—
—
