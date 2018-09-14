Boeing Retools Its Defense Arm -- WSJ

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co.'s defense business is back on the offensive, with sales at the unit set to rise in 2018 after four years of decline, boosted in part by the Pentagon's plans to increase spending.

Boeing's Defense, Space & Security unit has struggled in recent years as orders ebbed and it didn't win some notable contracts. It then had to defend its Air Force One replacement deal after public complaints over the price from President Trump. Revenue last year was about 15% below its 2013 peak.

Last month, momentum seemed to change when the business won its first big Pentagon competition since 2011, an $805 million deal to build refueling drones to be based on aircraft carriers, part of a program that Navy officials said could be worth up to $13 billion.

"That's a big win for us," Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said this week.

Boeing has retooled the defense arm in recent years in an effort to win big deals that would offer years or even decades of production and repair work.

"This is the year where the first results from all the steps we have taken will be apparent to everybody," Leanne Caret, a 30-year Boeing veteran who has led the defense unit since 2016, said in an interview.

Surging demand for jetliners has overshadowed the pressures on the military business, which as recently as 2010 generated higher sales for Boeing than commercial aircraft. The military unit's share of total sales is now around 30%. The plane business also insulated Boeing shares from investor concerns that the Pentagon budget was close to peaking. Boeing's stock is up 20% so far this year while the broader defense sector is flat, the first time it hasn't outperformed the S&P 500 in seven years.

To maintain the momentum, analysts said, Boeing also needs to win a contract to build 350 new Air Force trainer jets that is due to be awarded later this month. Boeing is making its bid with Sweden's Saab AB for a contract that could eventually be worth $16 billion. Rival Lockheed Martin Corp. is bidding jointly with Korea Aerospace Industries, with Italy's Leonardo SpA also in the competition.

Boeing will compete with Lockheed later this year for a deal worth up to $2 billion to make helicopters to protect U.S. nuclear missile bases, and next year faces off with Northrop Grumman Corp. to replace America's land-based nuclear missiles. That program is expected to cost more than $100 billion.

Analysts said Boeing needs to secure more than the Navy drone deal to convince investors about a turnaround at its military arm.

"The win helps Boeing strategically, but we doubt it will change investor financial expectations for the company in 2018-2020 given the size of the program relative to Boeing's commercial and services businesses," said Byron Callan at Capital Alpha LLC.

The many contract awards are part of a 20% rise in Pentagon procurement spending in the recently enacted fiscal 2018 budget. Defense officials say they plan to request a smaller rise in 2019. Analysts at Cowen & Co. estimate the Pentagon and other agencies will award $50 billion in military contracts over the next two years. Mr. Muilenburg said at a Boeing investor event this month that the environment for defense contractors is the best it has been in his 30-plus-year career.

"We finally saw optimism on defense," said Doug Harned, sector analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co, who attended the Boeing meeting.

Ms. Caret, 51 years old, is the daughter of two Boeing workers who met at a space-rocket plant in Louisiana. She took over the defense business months after Boeing's bruising loss to Northrop Grumman in a contest to build B-21 Raider long-range bombers, a program expected to cost $100 billion.

She said Boeing's bids for new contracts are more competitive because of cost cuts and faster decision-making. Boeing shed thousands of defense jobs over the past five years, reflecting the shrinking order book for its F-15 Eagle fighter jets and other military aircraft. That production line in St. Louis has slowed and even with recent new orders may close by 2025 without new orders for the jet, analysts say.

Ms. Caret also moved the defense unit's headquarters from St. Louis to outside Washington, D.C., to be nearer lawmakers and Pentagon procurement officials.

Her tenure has been rocky at times. Boeing was the sole bidder to build new jets that will serve as the future Air Force One, but the projected cost of the planes drew fire from President Trump. A deal was finally reached last summer.

Boeing's previous big win in a competition, to build new refueling tankers for the Air Force, has run into cost and design problems. The first tanker is due to be delivered in October, but the program is running $3 billion over budget, a bill Boeing has to foot. A new space taxi also is late, and won't go into space this year as planned.

Analysts say winning the T-X trainer jet contract is even more important for Boeing than winning the bid last month to build the Navy's MQ-25A Stingray drone. Work on the bigger trainer aircraft could help Boeing attract skilled workers as the industry struggles with an aging pool of engineers and competition from technology companies for new recruits.

Ms. Caret said a win would silence speculation that Boeing executives were content to let the defense business shrink.

"That headline is not going to be written for us," Ms. Caret said.

