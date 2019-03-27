Boeing : Reviews More 737 MAX Systems as It Completes Software Update -- 2nd Update

By Andrew Tangel

RENTON, Wash. -- A Boeing Co. official said the planemaker's reviews of various flight-control systems on its new 737 MAX aircraft haven't turned up any additional potential problems in the wake of two recent deadly crashes.

Ever since the Oct. 29 Lion Air accident in Indonesia, Boeing has been re-examining various systems on the workhorse jet, with a particular focus on new features since the previous 737 model. The systems under review are separate from the stall-prevention feature suspected of playing a role in the two deadly crashes.

"We've conducted some thorough audits since the Lion Air accident of all aspects of the systems on the 737 MAX," the Boeing official said in a Wednesday press conference near one of its factories in the Seattle area.

The review has revisited analyses of potential hazards and malfunctions. "We have uncovered nothing that concerns us in any of those areas," the Boeing official said. "Those reviews continue and I'm sure they will continue for some time."

Separately, the Federal Aviation Administration is conducting its own review of selected safety systems on the plane, with the goal of determining whether any changes or enhancements are necessary, according to a person briefed on the matter. FAA officials haven't announced any results from that effort, but two people familiar with the details said no immediate problems have been discovered.

The Boeing media briefing came more than two weeks after the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX. The plane manufacturer outlined publicly for the first time the broad features of an overhaul of the aircraft's stall-prevention feature known as MCAS that is suspected of playing a role in both accidents.

"Every one of us feels the weight of the burden of safety," Mike Sinnett, Boeing's vice president of product strategy, said during the briefing. While he didn't address potential causes of the crashes as investigations continue, Mr. Sinnett expressed "complete confidence that the changes we're making would address any of these accidents."

Boeing's work on the software update began after the Lion Air crash, the official said. But after various revisions, and continued tests, the overhaul is nearing its completion before it is submitted for approval by the U.S.'s FAA and other world regulators. Aviation authorities around the globe grounded the jet soon after the second crash and their blessing will be needed before the plane can carry passengers again.

"It took until now because we wanted to get it right," the Boeing official said of the 737 MAX software update. "We wanted to make sure that all the requirements were correct, and as we got into it, we realized that there were other ways that we could make the system even more robust than the initial changes we had in mind."

"We didn't rush it, because rushing is the wrong thing to do in a situation like this," the Boeing official added.

The stall-prevention system, known as MCAS, automatically pushes down the aircraft's nose when the plane's cockpit computers detect it has drifted too high and is in danger of losing lift needed to fly. It was originally designed to rely on data from a single sensor that measures the direction of the plane's nose, known as the angle of attack.

A faulty sensor is suspected of causing the system to misfire in the Lion Air accident, sending the plane into a fatal plunge into the Java Sea. All 189 on board died.

Now, the system will compare data from the plane's two angle-of-attack sensors before activating. If both sensors register a difference of 5 1/2 degrees or more, the system won't activate. An indicator light on the flight deck display will then alert pilots.

When it does activate, it will be less aggressive than originally designed and give the pilots more control. Now, Boeing said, the MCAS system won't assert more power over the stabilizer that can be counteracted by the flight crew pulling back on the control column.

The Boeing official said the software overhaul didn't necessarily indicate the original MCAS design was inadequate.

"We found a way to make it more robust," the official said.

