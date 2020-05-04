Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Rolls Out First Loyal Wingman Unmanned Aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

SYDNEY, May 5, 2020 - A Boeing [NYSE:BA]-led Australian industry team has presented the first unmanned Loyal Wingman aircraft to the Royal Australian Air Force, a historic milestone for the company and the Commonwealth.

The aircraft, which uses artificial intelligence to extend the capabilities of manned and unmanned platforms, is the first to be designed, engineered and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years. It is Boeing's largest investment in an unmanned aircraft outside of the United States.

As the first of three prototypes for Australia's Loyal Wingman Advanced Development Program, the aircraft also serves as the foundation for the Boeing Airpower Teaming System (ATS) being developed for the global defense market.

'This is a truly historic moment for our country and for Australian defence innovation,' said the Hon. Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia. 'The Loyal Wingman will be pivotal to exploring the critical capabilities our Air Force needs to protect our nation and its allies into the future.'

Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, said the rollout of the first aircraft was a significant milestone in the Boeing Loyal Wingman project.

'This project is an excellent example of innovation through collaboration and what can be achieved working together with defence industry,' said Air Marshal Hupfeld. 'This demonstrates the importance of the relationship Air Force has with Boeing Australia and defence industry more broadly. I look forward to exploring the capabilities this aircraft may bring to our existing fleet in the future.'

More than 35 members of Australian industry are supporting prototype work across four Australian states. With a global market demand for highly capable but extremely affordable unmanned aircraft, Boeing applied company-wide innovation to achieve those goals. The aircraft was engineered using a digital twin to model its structures, systems, capabilities and full life-cycle requirements; manufactured with Boeing's largest-ever resin-infused single composite piece; and assembled using proven advanced manufacturing processes.

'We are proud to take this significant step forward with the Royal Australian Air Force and show the potential for smart unmanned teaming to serve as a force multiplier,' said Kristin Robertson, vice president and general manager of Autonomous Systems for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. 'We look forward to getting the aircraft into flight testing and proving out the unmanned teaming concept. We see global allies with those same mission needs, which is why this program is so important to advancing the development of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System.'

The Loyal Wingman prototype now moves into ground testing, followed by taxi and first flight later this year.

For more information about the Boeing Airpower Teaming System, visit https://www.boeing.com/defense/airpower-teaming-system/.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

###

A Loyal Wingman rollout media kit can be found a

http://bds.navigon.net
Folder: ATS
Username: ATSRO20
Password: ATS20

Contact:

Melanie de Git
Boeing Australia
Mobile: +61 423 829 505
melanie.degit@boeing.com

Ashlee Erwin
Defense, Space & Security
Mobile: +1 314-239-9944
ashlee.i.erwin@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 22:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
06:39pBOEING : Rolls Out First Loyal Wingman Unmanned Aircraft
PU
05:17pBOEING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
03:56pBOEING : Aviation Industry Races for Cash With Record Bond Sales -- Update
DJ
01:00pBOEING : U.S. Factory Orders Fell Sharply in March
DJ
12:13pBOEING : Aviation Industry Races for Cash With Record Bond Sales
DJ
10:56aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Moves to Cut Roughly 13,000 Aviation Workers -- Update
DJ
10:30aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05/03BOEING : Pentagon, Treasury Have $17 Billion Stimulus Money to Lend, But There's..
DJ
05/02SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, U : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
05/01Treasury Yields Are Supported by Borrowing Binge
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 165 M
EBIT 2020 -516 M
Net income 2020 -905 M
Debt 2020 32 661 M
Yield 2020 1,08%
P/E ratio 2020 -83,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 75 264 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 192,05  $
Last Close Price 133,37  $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.06%75 264
AIRBUS SE-55.64%49 811
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.32%6 813
TEXTRON-41.21%5 964
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.24%4 200
AVICOPTER PLC-0.20%3 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group