Boeing : Rolls-Royce still grappling with Trent 1000 engine issues

09/27/2018 | 10:53pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

(Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Thursday it was managing a number of durability issues within its Trent 1000 fleet and was replacing affected parts.

The issue may cause additional short term disruption to customers in a small number of cases, a company spokesman said.

"The guidance issued today is part of our ongoing management of the intermediate pressure turbine blade issue and applies only to the minority of engines which have not yet had replacement turbine blades fitted," he added.

Boeing Co told Reuters on Thursday it was working through the replacement of intermediate pressure turbine blades on Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Package C engines and had already replaced the blades on the majority of engines.

In July, Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace president Chris Cholerton had said that problems with the Trent 1000 engine had left some Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes grounded but that would not prevent it from providing the engine for the new Boeing planes being mooted.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina and Sathvik N in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.65% 367.39 Delayed Quote.24.78%
ROLLS-ROYCE -2.46% 966 Delayed Quote.16.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 632 M
EBIT 2018 11 405 M
Net income 2018 9 760 M
Debt 2018 3 361 M
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 22,27
P/E ratio 2019 18,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 413 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)24.78%210 977
AIRBUS SE30.70%95 470
TEXTRON26.91%17 960
DASSAULT AVIATION19.96%15 146
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 410
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD23.15%3 724
