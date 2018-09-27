Boeing : Rolls-Royce still grappling with Trent 1000 engine issues

The issue may cause additional short term disruption to customers in a small number of cases, a company spokesman said.

"The guidance issued today is part of our ongoing management of the intermediate pressure turbine blade issue and applies only to the minority of engines which have not yet had replacement turbine blades fitted," he added.

Boeing Co told Reuters on Thursday it was working through the replacement of intermediate pressure turbine blades on Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Package C engines and had already replaced the blades on the majority of engines.

In July, Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace president Chris Cholerton had said that problems with the Trent 1000 engine had left some Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes grounded but that would not prevent it from providing the engine for the new Boeing planes being mooted.

