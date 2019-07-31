Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ryanair tells staff it has 900 more pilots and crew than needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair logo is pictured ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair has 500 more pilots and 400 more cabin crew than needed, and job losses will be announced in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told staff in a video message https://vimeo.com/350780012/5abde31242.

The comments come less than two years after Europe's biggest budget airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights, due in part to a shortage of pilots.

However, the Irish company had flagged job losses on Monday when it reported a sharp fall in profits, and said earlier this month it was halving growth plans for next year due to delays in deliveries of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jet.

"We hope to preserve as many jobs as we can, but we have to respond now and we have to respond quickly to the MAX aircraft delivery delays and to the threat of a no-deal Brexit at the end of October," O'Leary said in the video posted after Monday's results.

He added job cuts would take place at around the end of September and again after Christmas.

Ryanair pilots in Britain and Ireland are holding a ballot over potential industrial action and some union officials, who declined to be identified, said O'Leary was trying to deter them from voting to strike.

They said a hiring agency that worked with Ryanair was still advertising for flight staff and earlier this month the airline had launched a new pilot training program in central Europe.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 349.0193 Delayed Quote.5.49%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 2.70% 9.736 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:33aBOEING : Etihad to serve London Heathrow with fourth daily service
AQ
10:28aBOEING : Ryanair tells staff it has 900 more pilots and crew than needed
RE
10:24aAirbus Profit Leaps Amid Woes at Rival Boeing -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:21aBOEING : Uzbek Airlines put up 18 aircraft for sale
AQ
09:42aBoeing supplier Spirit tops estimates despite MAX groundings
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:47aAirbus Is on Track to Deliver Fiscal Year Outlook After Good 2Q -- Earnings R..
DJ
07:47aBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines, MAX claims put pressure on Swiss Re profit
RE
07:29aHAWAIIAN : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 85 920 M
EBIT 2019 4 102 M
Net income 2019 3 371 M
Debt 2019 11 625 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 59,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 196 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 420,05  $
Last Close Price 347,46  $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.49%195 519
AIRBUS SE52.12%110 694
TEXTRON8.41%11 584
DASSAULT AVIATION1.41%11 369
EMBRAER-10.06%3 759
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD15.71%3 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group