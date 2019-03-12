Log in
Boeing : Safety Fears Put Boeing on the Defensive

0
03/12/2019 | 02:16am EDT

By WSJ City

Boeing came under broad pressure Monday after the weekend's fatal crash in Ethiopia, as investors and passengers joined a handful of overseas aviation regulators expressing worry about the safety of the US aerospace company's 737 MAX 8 jetliner.

Boeing shares were traded down on Monday afternoon and closed the session lower.

KEY FACTS

--- An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

--- The crash killed all 157 aboard and raised fresh scrutiny of the Boeing jet.

--- Chinese regulators said the crash was similar enough to an October crash involving an Indonesian Lion Air jet to merit the grounding.

--- Airlines were already grounding their jets early Monday, causing disruption to some flight schedules.

--- Ethiopian Airlines said it has grounded its MAX aircraft as well.

--- Cayman Airways said it would ground those planes starting Monday until it gets more information.

--- China and Indonesia, two important markets for Boeing, also grounded their 737 MAX 8 fleets.

"The China groundings definitely increase the pressure on Boeing, [if the aircraft maker cannot prove the jet's safety] the damage could get more serious, both in terms of sales and reputation."

Richard Aboulafia, a vice president at Teal Group, a U.S. aviation intelligence company.

Why This Matters

It is highly unusual for regulators in a major country to take such a step before a similar move by regulators in the country that certified the aircraft type. The decision, which was taken before US investigators reached the crash site--or even before Boeing issued an update to operators about the crash--could put pressure on the US Federal Aviation Administration to address the matter publicly.

Boeing declined to comment on the grounding of the 737 MAX in China. The company said a technical team would travel to the site of the Ethiopian Airlines crash "to provide technical assistance" to US and Ethiopian investigators.

Late Sunday in Washington, an FAA spokesman, who earlier said the agency was monitoring developments and planned to assist the Ethiopian investigation, had no further comment.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.22% 397.3763 Delayed Quote.22.63%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.33% 400.01 Delayed Quote.31.02%
