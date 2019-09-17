Boeing : Safran Invest in Utah Aerospace Company

By Allison Prang



Boeing and Safran said together that they are investing in Electric Power Systems, a closely held aerospace company that supports electric planes.

Boeing and Safran said their investment will help the Utah company work on technology to lower the costs of electric airplanes' battery systems, and help it build an industrial base that can make "aviation-grade energy-storage systems at an unprecedented scale."

Electric Power Systems supports planes including the Bell Nexus, the NASA X-57 and the Bye eFlyer.

