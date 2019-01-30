Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Sales Climb on Air Travel Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 08:32am EST

By Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. said it expects sales to rise as much as 10% this year as the aerospace giant ramps up production to meet global demand for air travel.

The world's No. 1 planemaker by deliveries expects to send as many as 905 jetliners to customers around the world in 2019, up from the record 806 Boeing delivered last year.

Shares rose more than 6% in premarket trading Wednesday. Fourth-quarter profit rose 3% to $3.4 billion, or $5.93 a share, from $3.3 billion, or $5.49 a year earlier. Excluding pension costs, per-share earnings of $5.48 beat estimates of $4.58, according to FactSet. Revenue of $101 billion in all of 2018 was a record high.

The results set expectations for a big year for Boeing. The planemaker is poised to decide whether to move forward with its first newly designed jetliner since the 787 Dreamliner more than a decade ago.

Boeing's estimate-beating earnings and optimistic 2019 outlook also signaled that the Chicago-based manufacturer is confident it can overcome supplier constraints that at times hobbled production in 2018.

Boeing plans to increase production of the Dreamliner as well as its workhorse narrow-body 737 airliners after prodding suppliers to catch up with its own factories.

Boeing's commercial airplane business increased its profitability in the last quarter of 2018. That division's operating profit margin jumped four percentage points to 15.6%. Its backlog stood at 5,900 airplanes valued at $412 billion.

Charges have weighed on the defense and space unit as Boeing has invested to restore its growth potential, bidding aggressively to win three big Pentagon contests last year. Those contracts, its first victories since 2011, were to build new refuelling drones, trainer jets and helicopters to protect nuclear bases.

The U.S. Air Force took delivery of the first two KC-46A Pegasus jets last week, following delays and charges related to the program.

Boeing is vying with Northrop Grumman Corp. f or a contract to replace the land-based U.S. intercontinental missile fleet. The Pentagon is expected to award a contract as early as this year.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 14.96% 386.5 Delayed Quote.14.15%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.53% 364.91 Delayed Quote.12.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:50aInmarsat signs contract to provide Indonesian national carrier Garuda with GX..
AQ
08:46aBOEING : profit beats; targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019
RE
08:43aBOEING : profit beats; targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019
RE
08:42aANA : Expands Fleet Announces Decision to Place Orders for 48 Narrow-Body Aircra..
AQ
08:37aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Point To Strong Start On Boeing, Apple Results; ..
DJ
08:32aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Tick Up As Investors Await Trade Talks
DJ
08:32aBOEING : Sales Climb on Air Travel Demand
DJ
08:29aLONDON MARKETS: London Stocks Climb Along With Sterling After Brexit Vote
DJ
08:03aBOEING : targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019
AQ
07:56aBOEING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 99 700 M
EBIT 2018 11 091 M
Net income 2018 10 009 M
Debt 2018 4 176 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,34
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 416 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.55%207 227
AIRBUS SE14.40%85 358
TEXTRON14.81%12 816
DASSAULT AVIATION8.84%12 530
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.42%4 166
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 629
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.