Boeing : Sales Climb on Air Travel Demand

By Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. said it expects sales to rise as much as 10% this year as the aerospace giant ramps up production to meet global demand for air travel.

The world's No. 1 planemaker by deliveries expects to send as many as 905 jetliners to customers around the world in 2019, up from the record 806 Boeing delivered last year.

Shares rose more than 6% in premarket trading Wednesday. Fourth-quarter profit rose 3% to $3.4 billion, or $5.93 a share, from $3.3 billion, or $5.49 a year earlier. Excluding pension costs, per-share earnings of $5.48 beat estimates of $4.58, according to FactSet. Revenue of $101 billion in all of 2018 was a record high.

The results set expectations for a big year for Boeing. The planemaker is poised to decide whether to move forward with its first newly designed jetliner since the 787 Dreamliner more than a decade ago.

Boeing's estimate-beating earnings and optimistic 2019 outlook also signaled that the Chicago-based manufacturer is confident it can overcome supplier constraints that at times hobbled production in 2018.

Boeing plans to increase production of the Dreamliner as well as its workhorse narrow-body 737 airliners after prodding suppliers to catch up with its own factories.

Boeing's commercial airplane business increased its profitability in the last quarter of 2018. That division's operating profit margin jumped four percentage points to 15.6%. Its backlog stood at 5,900 airplanes valued at $412 billion.

Charges have weighed on the defense and space unit as Boeing has invested to restore its growth potential, bidding aggressively to win three big Pentagon contests last year. Those contracts, its first victories since 2011, were to build new refuelling drones, trainer jets and helicopters to protect nuclear bases.

The U.S. Air Force took delivery of the first two KC-46A Pegasus jets last week, following delays and charges related to the program.

Boeing is vying with Northrop Grumman Corp. f or a contract to replace the land-based U.S. intercontinental missile fleet. The Pentagon is expected to award a contract as early as this year.

