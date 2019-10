By Colin Kellaher

Boeing said Korean startup airline Air Premia plans to buy five 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes, valued at $1.4 billion at list prices.

The Chicago aerospace giant said it will post the commitment on its orders and deliveries website when it is finalized.

Air Premia, which plans to launch operations in 2020, earlier this year agreed to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com