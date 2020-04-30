Log in
Boeing : Second Boeing 777X Completes First Flight

04/30/2020 | 06:52pm EDT

EVERETT, Wash., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today conducted a productive and successful first flight of the second 777X airplane. Capt. Ted Grady, 777X project pilot, and Capt. Van Chaney, 777/777X chief pilot, flew for 2 hours and 58 minutes over Washington state before landing at Seattle's Boeing Field at 2:02 p.m. Pacific.

Designated WH002, this airplane is the second of four in a dedicated flight test fleet and will test handling characteristics and other aspects of airplane performance. An array of equipment, sensors and monitoring devices throughout the cabin allows the onboard team to document and evaluate the airplane's response to test conditions in real time.

The 777X test plan lays out a comprehensive series of tests and conditions on the ground and in the air to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the design. To date, crews have flown the first airplane nearly 100 hours at a variety of flap settings, speeds, altitudes and system settings as part of the initial evaluation of the flight envelope. With initial airworthiness now demonstrated, the team can safely add personnel to monitor testing onboard instead of relying solely on a ground-based telemetry station, unlocking testing at greater distances.

About the Boeing 777X Family

The 777X includes the 777-8 and the 777-9, the newest members of Boeing's market-leading widebody family.

Seat Count

(Typical 2-class)

777-8: 384 passengers

777-9: 426 passengers

Engine

GE9X, supplied by GE Aviation

Range

777-8: 8,730 nautical miles (16,170 km)

777-9: 7,285 nautical miles (13,500 km)

Wingspan

Extended: 235 ft, 5 in (71.8 m)

On ground: 212 ft, 8 in (64.8 m)

Length

777-8: 229 ft (69.8 m)

777-9: 251 ft, 9 in (76.7 m)   

Program Launch

2013

Production Start

2017

Ground Testing

2019

First Flight

January 25, 2020

First Delivery

2021

www.boeing.com/777X

Contact        
Boeing Communications
media@boeing.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-boeing-777x-completes-first-flight-301050696.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2020
