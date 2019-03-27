Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing Selloff Is About Social Media, Not Legal Bills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:14am EDT

By WSJ City

Costs are piling up at Boeing after the grounding of its 737 MAX jets. Yet what seems to be scaring investors isn't the expense of technical fixes, legal settlements and airline compensation, but skittish fliers on social media hitting plane orders, writes Jon Sindreu for Heard on the Street.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Boeing's market value has declined by $40bn this month. 
 
   -- Though the stock is still up 15% this year--more than the S&P 500. 
 
   -- That's after a second deadly accident involving Boeing's 737 MAX has led 
      authorities to ground the jet.

WHY THIS MATTERS

In the past, crashes and groundings have ended up having little impact on plane makers. However, Garuda Indonesia is already seeking to cancel 49 orders for the 737 MAX and investors are rightly asking themselves whether things are different now that the internet can instantly propagate a plane's problems across the globe.

The risk is that bad press could give some airlines the perfect excuse to cancel 737 MAX orders if a global economic slowdown leads them to rethink their plane needs.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.02% 370.38 Delayed Quote.14.87%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -10.54% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25657.73 Delayed Quote.9.99%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7351.150184 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7691.52243 Delayed Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.72% 2818.46 Delayed Quote.12.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:14aBoeing Selloff Is About Social Media, Not Legal Bills
DJ
03/26BOEING : Southwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to ..
RE
03/26BOEING : Airbus grabs giant deal amid Boeing woes
AQ
03/26BOEING 737 MAX : What to expect at Capitol Hill, Boeing meetings
RE
03/26AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boe..
RE
03/26Southwest 737 MAX Makes Emergency Landing in Orlando, Fla.
DJ
03/26BOEING : U.S. Officials Vow to Improve Oversight of Aircraft Certification
DJ
03/26BOEING Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
03/26BOEING 737 MAX SOFTWARE FIX : easy to upload, harder to approve
RE
03/26BOEING : Key senator urges White House to fill top Pentagon post
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 16,78
P/E ratio 2020 14,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.87%209 073
AIRBUS SE38.57%100 138
DASSAULT AVIATION10.50%12 475
TEXTRON8.50%11 669
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 380
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD31.88%4 331
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.