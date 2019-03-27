Boeing Selloff Is About Social Media, Not Legal Bills

By WSJ City

Costs are piling up at Boeing after the grounding of its 737 MAX jets. Yet what seems to be scaring investors isn't the expense of technical fixes, legal settlements and airline compensation, but skittish fliers on social media hitting plane orders, writes Jon Sindreu for Heard on the Street.

KEY FACTS

-- Boeing's market value has declined by $40bn this month. -- Though the stock is still up 15% this year--more than the S&P 500. -- That's after a second deadly accident involving Boeing's 737 MAX has led authorities to ground the jet.

WHY THIS MATTERS

In the past, crashes and groundings have ended up having little impact on plane makers. However, Garuda Indonesia is already seeking to cancel 49 orders for the 737 MAX and investors are rightly asking themselves whether things are different now that the internet can instantly propagate a plane's problems across the globe.

The risk is that bad press could give some airlines the perfect excuse to cancel 737 MAX orders if a global economic slowdown leads them to rethink their plane needs.

