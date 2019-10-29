Boeing : Senators Confront Boeing CEO on Response to 737 MAX Crashes

By Andy Pasztor, Andrew Tangel and Ted Mann

WASHINGTON -- U.S. senators sharply criticized the chief executive of Boeing Co. on Tuesday over the company's response to a pair of fatal crashes of its 737 MAX airliner that regulators say was caused by a malfunctioning flight-control system.

Members of the Senate Commerce Committee challenged CEO Dennis Muilenburg about the company's handling of internal concerns about the design of the system, known as MCAS. Lawmakers focused in particular on an instant-message exchange in 2016, which was turned over early this year to federal prosecutors, that shows test pilots warning of "egregious" reactions during tests of the MCAS system.

Despite those concerns, Boeing didn't update flight manuals of the 737 MAX to alert pilots to the existence of the MCAS system, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.) said, only acting after the first of the two MAX crashes occurred in the Java Sea a year ago Tuesday.

"You knew in 2016 that this was happening," Ms. Duckworth said to Mr. Muilenburg. "You set those pilots up for failure."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) confronted Mr. Muilenburg over the 2016 messages, which Boeing shared with the Justice Department in February but only revealed to Congress this fall. In the messages, a test pilot told a colleague about a simulator flight in which the 737 MAX was "trimming itself like crazy" -- a case of the MCAS system reacting much as it is believed to have in the two crashes. Mr. Muilenburg testified he learned of the details of the exchange just weeks ago.

"How in the heck did nobody bring this to your attention in February when you produced this to the Department of Justice?" Mr. Cruz said. "How did your team not put it in front of you, run in with their hair on fire, saying we got a real problem here?"

Mr. Muilenburg said he had been briefed by company lawyers on documents that were produced to the Justice Department but hadn't seen the message exchange itself until recently. When Mr. Cruz pressed Mr. Muilenburg to say whether he has spoken to one of the Boeing employees to learn more about what the 2016 exchange signified, he replied, "Senator, I have not."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) criticized Boeing for what he called a "pattern of deliberate concealment" in its response to the initial MAX crash, saying that Boeing representatives had told him after the first accident that it was a result of pilot error. In fact, Mr. Blumenthal said, "those pilots never had a chance" because they were unaware of the existence and attributes of MCAS.

When Mr. Blumenthal suggested that Boeing had lied about its knowledge of safety concerns around MCAS, Mr. Muilenburg replied, "The premise that we would lie or conceal is not consistent with our values."

The hearing began with Mr. Muilenberg saying he was sorry to families of passengers killed in the two jetliner crashes, which have triggered a safety crisis and shaken the company. The 737 MAX, Boeing's newest passenger jet, has been grounded by regulators since the second crash, in Ethiopia in March.

In all, 346 passengers and crew were killed in the two crashes. Boeing has seen its shares drop 19% since the second crash, through Monday's close, and it has wrestled to maintain relationships with critical customers and drawn scrutiny from Congress and regulators around the world.

Boeing has yet to submit plans for needed software upgrades and training fixes required before regulators consider allowing the MAX back into service.

Near the start of the hearing, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D., Wash.), where Boeing has large operations, asked whether the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing "rushed to certify the MAX." She added, "To date, we haven't gotten all those answers."

Sen. Cantwell, usually a strong supporter of Boeing, cautioned Mr. Muilenburg, "If you want to be the leader" in global aviation manufacturing, "you have to be the leader in safety."

Mr. Muilenburg and other Boeing officials also are scheduled to testify Wednesday before the House Transportation Committee.

Before the hearing, Mr. Muilenburg deflected reporters' questions about whether he might be replaced as CEO. "Those aren't discussions I'm involved in," he said. "My focus here is on the job at hand."

Sen. Roger Wicker (R., Miss.), chairman of the committee, told families of the MAX crash victims that lawmakers want to prevent future accidents and are interested in learning whether the plane maker and FAA rushed to approve the MAX for passenger flights, as well as the circumstances surrounding a former Boeing pilot's 2016 instant messages that suggested he misled regulators on the plane's safety.

"Both of these accidents were entirely preventable," Mr. Wicker said in his opening statement. "We need to know if Boeing and the FAA rushed to certify the MAX."

Mr. Muilenburg said Boeing made mistakes, and recapped efforts to fix the MCAS system and return the plane to passenger service. "This has taken longer than expected but we're committed to getting it right," he said.

Mr. Muilenburg, 55 years old, joined Boeing in 1985. He headed its defense business before being appointed CEO in 2015. He received about $23 million in total compensation in 2018, including a $13.1 million incentive payment.

Boeing's board stripped Mr. Muilenburg of the chairmanship earlier this month in the wake of the MAX crisis. Last week, Boeing fired the head of its jet airliner division.

Boeing faces multiple probes into the design and certification of the MAX and lawsuits from families of the victims. The FAA has been criticized for its role in clearing the plane to fly.

Following Mr. Muilenburg's testimony, the hearing shifted to questions about whether, in the wake of the Lion Air crash, the FAA should have been more forceful in alerting pilots and the public about MCAS hazards.

"Is there a way we could have made it more explicit?" Mr. Wicker asked.

Specifically, Mr. Wicker asked if the directive the FAA ended up issuing after the Lion Air accident was adequate. The document reiterated long-standing checklist procedures for similar emergencies. Mr. Wicker asked if that amounted to "a red flag warning."

Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, who was part of a second panel of witnesses, declined to answer directly, saying it signaled an issue that needed attention from the aviation community.

