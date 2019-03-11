Boeing Shares Slide More Than 5% After Airline Crash -- 2nd Update

By Amrith Ramkumar

Shares of Boeing Co. tumbled more than 5% on Monday, a day after the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash, the biggest drop in the plane maker's stock in more than four months.

Boeing stock fell as much as 13% early Monday after Indonesia joined China in grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The crash on Sunday killed all 157 aboard and was the second deadly disaster involving the new model in recent months. The plane maker also postponed this week's planned rollout of the 777X jet in the wake of the crash.

The stock pared much of that drop to close down $22.53, or 5.3%, at $400.01 following its largest slide since late October. Boeing sliced 153 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which still rose 201 points, or 0.8%, to snap a five-day losing streak Monday. With their sixth consecutive drop, Boeing shares logged their longest losing streak since late November.

The company is the largest component in the price-weighted index and had lifted the blue-chip gauge early this year with its 31% surge entering Monday's session.

The aerospace company had accounted for roughly 32% of the Dow's year-to-date rise through Friday, according to Dow Jones Market Data, part of an early-year rally in stocks closely tied to the health of the economy.

With U.S.-China trade tensions easing and the Federal Reserve signaling a patience stance on interest rates, the S&P 500 industrials sector is on track to lead the benchmark equity gauge on a quarterly basis for the first time since 2013. Despite Boeing's drop, the sector rose 0.9% Monday, putting it up 15.8% for the year. The second-best performing group, the technology sector, has risen 14.7% in 2019.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com