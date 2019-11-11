Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/11 03:44:56 pm
367.92 USD   +4.82%
03:00p BOEING : 737 Max to return in January
AQ
02:47pBOEING : Shares Trading Up 5%
DJ
02:30pDow Industrials Turn Higher, on Track for Ninth Record Close of 2019
DJ
Boeing : Shares Trading Up 5%

11/11/2019 | 02:47pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Boeing Co. (BA) shares were trading up 5%, to $368.04, in heavy volume Monday afternoon.

Boeing Monday issued a progress report on the grounded 737 MAX.

"While the [Federal Aviation Administration] and other regulatory authorities will determine the timing of certification and return to commercial service, Boeing continues to target FAA certification of the MAX flight control software updates during this quarter. Based on this schedule, it is possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December, after certification, when the FAA issues an Airworthiness Directive rescinding the grounding order," the Boeing statement said.

"In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updated training requirements, which must occur before the MAX returns to commercial service, and which we now expect to begin in January," Boeing said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that people familiar with the matter said Boeing hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines before the end of the year even if regulators haven't approved related pilot training.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

