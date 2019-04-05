Log in
Boeing : Singapore aviation regulator says it will join FAA's Boeing 737 MAX review panel

0
04/05/2019
FILE PHOTO: SilkAir Boeing 737 Max 8 sits near hangar in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore on Friday said that it would participate in a technical review panel on the Boeing Co 737 MAX jet led by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA said on Wednesday that it is forming an international team to review the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX, which was grounded after two fatal crashes since October.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by David Goodman)

