BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
Boeing : Southwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to blame

03/26/2019 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston

(Reuters) - A Southwest Airlines Co Boeing 737 MAX 8 heading to the California desert for parking during a global ban of the aircraft made an emergency landing on Tuesday due to an engine-related problem shortly after take-off, the carrier said.

It did not have any passengers and the issue was not related to a computer system on the 737 MAX aircraft that has come under scrutiny following two fatal crashes, one on Lion Air and another on Ethiopian Airlines, since October, the airline said.

"The crew followed protocol and safely landed back at the airport," Southwest said in a statement.

Southwest Flight 8701 returned to Orlando International Airport just before 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) after pilots reported a performance issue with one of the engines, the airline said.

The flight was scheduled to fly from Orlando to a logistics airport in Victorville, California, near the Mojave desert, where Southwest began flying its fleet of 34 MAX jets for storage.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded the 737 MAX following the two crashes but has allowed airlines to conduct flights without passengers to move planes to other airports.

A Boeing spokesman said the company was "aware of the incident and supporting our customer."

Rather than fly to California, Southwest said the plane will be moved to an Orlando maintenance facility for review.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; editing by Grant McCool and Howard Goller)
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.02% 370.38 Delayed Quote.12.30%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.12% 48.75 Delayed Quote.4.75%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 655 M
Net income 2019 12 495 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 14,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 209 B
